Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Hailey Bieber and Aubrey Plaza debuted new hair colors while Gisele Bündchen ditched her signature beach waves for her most dramatic look ever.

By Tierney Bricker Feb 26, 2023 11:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentTransformation
Watch: Gisele Bundchen Is Unrecognizable With Red Hot Makeover

Forget winter, spring is coming.

As the temps slowly start to rise and the flowers begin to bloom, celebrities are also feeling ready for a change, including Hailey Bieber, who debuted a new hair color just weeks after making headlines with her bob hairstyle. Sophie Turner also showed off a new look, stepping out with trendy curtain bangs, while Aubrey Plaza's blonde era came to an end, with The White Lotus star returning to her brunette locks. 

Plus, an MTV star revealed they chopped their hair the shortest it's been in years, Sarah Michelle Gellar slayed her fans with her latest look and Gisele Bündchen made headlines for her fiery transformation that signaled she was, as the editors of her Vogue Italia cover story put it, "ready for a new page, maybe a new life."

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram/Matt Rez
Hailey Bieber

New cut, new hue.

One month after debuting her bob hairstyle, the Rhode skincare founder showed off a new color, revealing she had lightened her locks.

Celebrity hairstylist Matt Rez was responsible for Hailey's blonder strands, which he described as "honey vibes" on his Instagram.

Rafael Pavarotti
Gisele Bündchen

Now that is red hot.

Gisele waved goodbye to her famous beachy hair when she graced the front of Vogue Italia's March 2023 issue—her first magazine cover since divorcing Tom Brady—rocking a crimson pixie cut and pencil thin eyebrows. The supermodel's dramatic beauty transformation matched her scarlet Valentino gown and was topped off with a bright red lip and a ruby manicure.

"Our cover story is a chromatic journey through the thousand transformations of a woman who, usually portrayed naturally, is almost unrecognizable here," read the issue's description translated from Italian. "From this real Vogue Makeover, Gisele comes out different but basically always the same. Ready for a new page, maybe a new life. And she starts it like this: in red."

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Sophie Turner

A girl has a new look.

The Game of Thrones alum debuted a trendy curtain fringe at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.

"New bangs on the beautiful @sophiet," Sophie's hair stylist Christian Wood wrote on Instagram. Among the fans of his work? The actress' husband Joe Jonas who commented on the post with several heart emojis. 

Instagram/Kelsey Owens
Kelsey Owens

Shorter hair, don't care!

The Siesta Key alum took to Instagram Feb. 22 to reveal her dramatic chop.

"'Take a pic or it didn't happen,'" Kelsey captioned a selfie showing off her haircut. "What do y'all think of the short hair!? I seriously don't think I've had short hair since I was 10. It was a big change for me, but I'm beyond glad I went for it!"

Kelsey's former MTV co-star Madisson Haus was a fan of the 'do, commenting, "Ahhh you look soooooooo good!!"

Instagram/Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar

A transformation to howl over.

The Wolf Pack star debuted a chic new bob hairstyle on Instagram Feb. 22, posting a selfie that highlighted her shoulder-grazing strands. SMG simply added the haircut emoji to her caption and tagged her hairstylist Ryan Richman

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Aubrey Plaza

The White Lotus star has returned to the dark side.

After spending the last several months as a platinum blonde, Aubrey returned to her signature brunette color, which she showed off on her Instagram Story, writing, "we back." The Golden Globe nominee also rocked her natural locks at the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards on Feb. 18.

Back in November, Aubrey lightened her hair for her upcoming role in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.

