Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Forget winter, spring is coming.

As the temps slowly start to rise and the flowers begin to bloom, celebrities are also feeling ready for a change, including Hailey Bieber, who debuted a new hair color just weeks after making headlines with her bob hairstyle. Sophie Turner also showed off a new look, stepping out with trendy curtain bangs, while Aubrey Plaza's blonde era came to an end, with The White Lotus star returning to her brunette locks.

Plus, an MTV star revealed they chopped their hair the shortest it's been in years, Sarah Michelle Gellar slayed her fans with her latest look and Gisele Bündchen made headlines for her fiery transformation that signaled she was, as the editors of her Vogue Italia cover story put it, "ready for a new page, maybe a new life."