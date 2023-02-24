Kourtney Kardashian's TikTok With Stepson Landon Barker Is a Total Mood

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Buy $14.5M Beach House

Want a glimpse into Kourtney Kardashian and Landon Barker's bond? Sure thing!

Travis Barker's 19-year-old son posted a video to TikTok on Feb. 23 that showed him mouthing the lyrics to Miguel's "Sure Thing" while the Kardashians star, 43, sat next to him rocking a hoodie and sunglasses and sipping from her teacup. Did you order the usual matcha, Kourt?

Fans couldn't get enough of the clip, and it quickly racked up more than 2.6 million views.

"We love a cute step mom/step son moment," one commenter wrote. Added another, "I love Kourt she's always been a vibe." Agreed a third, "She's such a mood."

Another follower summed up the tone by borrowing one of Kourtney's beloved quotes: "I don't know what's going on, so I am just appreciating my bread."

In addition to Landon, who's dating TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, Kourtney is stepmom to Travis' daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.