Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams and Boyfriend Reuben Selby Break Up After 5 Years of Dating

Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams revealed she and boyfriend Reuben Selby have called it quits after five years together. Read her message on the "end of an era."

Watch: Maisie Williams Rocks "Matrix"-Inspired Look for Her 1st Met Gala

Bend the knee, Maisie Williams has an announcement to make.

The Game of Thrones actress has revealed that she and boyfriend Reuben Selby have broken up after five years of dating.

"The end of an era," Williams wrote in a Feb. 23 Instagram Story message alongside a selfie with Selby. "@reubenselby_ and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers… and it will continue to do so."

"This decision is something we are so grateful or as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put our brains together," the 25-year-old continued. "P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)."

Selby, a designer and entrepreneur, also shared the split news with his social media followers, reposting the message to his Instagram Story and adding a heart emoji. 

photos
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams' Friendship

The fashionable pair first went public with their romance back in 2019, even attending the wedding of Williams' Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas in France that year.

After a number of PDA outings together, Williams proved just how serious their relationship was by wearing an outfit designed by Selby to the 2021 Met Gala.

"It's inspired by The Matrix," she told E! News on the red carpet at the time. "I have my coat and my Matrix nails. I've grown up on these American icons—women in film, these heroines. It shaped the woman that I became, and so it kind of made sense for me to honor those people tonight."

The following May, Williams couldn't help but gush over her leading man in a birthday tribute, calling Selby the "kindest soul this earth has known."

Instagram Story

And although Williams and Selby are entering a new era of their relationship, they can still look back on these fashionable moments together from over the years.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Krazy for Khaki

Dior is always a good idea. The former couple showed off their latest matching moment at the luxury label's spring 2021 catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Pretty in Pastels

When in doubt, wear patterns and pastels! The pair stole the show at the Thom Browne runway in March 2020. From their bright blue eyeliner to their wildly colorful designs, this is what we call fashion.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Read All About It

Literally making a fashion statement, the dynamic duo showed their playful side with their Charles Jeffrey "Loverboy" sweaters.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Too Cool for School

Williams and Selby added a fun and flirty twist to preppy style with their whimsical makeup and mismatched stockings at the Thom Brown spring/summer 2020 runway.

Instagram
White-Hot

The duo coordinated in striking white ensembles to celebrate Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' pre-wedding festivities in France. "white party for the bride and groom," Maisie writes on Instagram.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Back to the Basics

Sometimes, less is more! In this case, Williams and Selby slayed the red carpet at The Business Of Fashion celebration in 2019 with their regal and refined get-ups. 

Instagram
Seeing Double

Minimalistic vibes! Only these two could make something so simple look oh-so-striking.

Corbis via Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

The duo went glam and chic for the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in September 2020. Despite not twinning from head-to-toe, they both wear matching face masks.

