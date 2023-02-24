Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams and Boyfriend Reuben Selby Break Up After 5 Years of Dating

Watch : Maisie Williams Rocks "Matrix"-Inspired Look for Her 1st Met Gala

Bend the knee, Maisie Williams has an announcement to make.

The Game of Thrones actress has revealed that she and boyfriend Reuben Selby have broken up after five years of dating.

"The end of an era," Williams wrote in a Feb. 23 Instagram Story message alongside a selfie with Selby. "@reubenselby_ and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers… and it will continue to do so."

"This decision is something we are so grateful or as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put our brains together," the 25-year-old continued. "P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)."

Selby, a designer and entrepreneur, also shared the split news with his social media followers, reposting the message to his Instagram Story and adding a heart emoji.