Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams and Boyfriend Reuben Selby Break Up After 5 Years of Dating

Bend the knee, Maisie Williams has an announcement to make.
The Game of Thrones actress has revealed that she and boyfriend Reuben Selby have broken up after five years of dating.
"The end of an era," Williams wrote in a Feb. 23 Instagram Story message alongside a selfie with Selby. "@reubenselby_ and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers… and it will continue to do so."
"This decision is something we are so grateful or as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put our brains together," the 25-year-old continued. "P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)."
Selby, a designer and entrepreneur, also shared the split news with his social media followers, reposting the message to his Instagram Story and adding a heart emoji.
The fashionable pair first went public with their romance back in 2019, even attending the wedding of Williams' Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas in France that year.
After a number of PDA outings together, Williams proved just how serious their relationship was by wearing an outfit designed by Selby to the 2021 Met Gala.
"It's inspired by The Matrix," she told E! News on the red carpet at the time. "I have my coat and my Matrix nails. I've grown up on these American icons—women in film, these heroines. It shaped the woman that I became, and so it kind of made sense for me to honor those people tonight."
The following May, Williams couldn't help but gush over her leading man in a birthday tribute, calling Selby the "kindest soul this earth has known."
And although Williams and Selby are entering a new era of their relationship, they can still look back on these fashionable moments together from over the years.