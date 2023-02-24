Chase Stokes’ PDA Pic With Kelsea Ballerini Is Unapologetically Sweet

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are putting their hearts first.
A little more than one month after the two first sparked dating rumors, the Outer Banks star, 30, shared a glimpse at his budding romance with the singer, 29. In a Feb. 23 pic posted to his Instagram Stories, Kelsea is seen giving the actor a kiss on the cheek with her arms wrapped around him.
Alongside their PDA photo, Chase simply wrote, "imy," and included a red heart emoji. (Kelsea is currently on tour overseas while Chase has been promoting the latest season of Outer Banks in the United States.)
In January, the pair first sparked romance rumors when they were seen looking cozy in photos from an outing. When asked about their romance on Jan. 18, the Netflix star kept it tight lipped, telling TMZ at the time, "She's a sweet girl. We're having a good time and that's all I'll say."
However, fast-forward to present day and Kelsea—who finalized her divorce from ex Morgan Evans last year—not only revealed that she isn't single, but she also shared insight as how she and Chase came to be.
"I slid into his DMs," she said during the Feb 22 episode of Call Her Daddy. "I was just like, 'I'm not gonna get on an app.' And honestly, he shoots in Charleston and my manager lives there and he put the bug in my ear. He was like, 'You know who's really cute? When you're ready. Chase.' And I was like, 'You're so right.'"
As Kelsea explained, she decided to shoot her shot when the time was right.
"And I've never seen the show but I just knew of him and yeah, I followed him and he followed me and I just swan dove right on in," she continued. "His handle is @hichasestokes and I said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'"