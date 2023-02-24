Chase Stokes’ PDA Pic With Kelsea Ballerini Is Unapologetically Sweet

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini's Biggest "Call Her Daddy" Bombshells

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are putting their hearts first.



A little more than one month after the two first sparked dating rumors, the Outer Banks star, 30, shared a glimpse at his budding romance with the singer, 29. In a Feb. 23 pic posted to his Instagram Stories, Kelsea is seen giving the actor a kiss on the cheek with her arms wrapped around him.



Alongside their PDA photo, Chase simply wrote, "imy," and included a red heart emoji. (Kelsea is currently on tour overseas while Chase has been promoting the latest season of Outer Banks in the United States.)



In January, the pair first sparked romance rumors when they were seen looking cozy in photos from an outing. When asked about their romance on Jan. 18, the Netflix star kept it tight lipped, telling TMZ at the time, "She's a sweet girl. We're having a good time and that's all I'll say."



However, fast-forward to present day and Kelsea—who finalized her divorce from ex Morgan Evans last year—not only revealed that she isn't single, but she also shared insight as how she and Chase came to be.