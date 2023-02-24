Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Watch : Only Murders in the Building: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

There's no mystery here: Ashley Park is joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building.

The Emily in Paris actress announced the news on Feb. 22 with a hilarious TikTok of her alongside co-stars Selena Gomez and Martin Short, where the three of them are seen lip-syncing to a dialogue from 1942 film My Sister Eileen.

"murders?? IN THIS BUILDING????" Ashley captioned the video. "So excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans."

Ashley is set to play Kimber, a Broadway star, according to Deadline.

The 31-year-old also reposted the TikTok to her Instagram Story, adding, "Shenanigans with sweetest @selenagomez and magic Martin Short…been having the best time on this set. beyond excited to be joining @onlymurdershulu and their wildly cool cast this season!!"

Who else makes up season three's star-studded cast? The upcoming season will see Selena, Martin and Steve Martin join by Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, whose cast announcement was shared on social media in January.