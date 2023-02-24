Succession Is Ending After Season 4

Watch : Kieran Culkin Talks "Succession" at 2022 SAG Awards

The Roy family is going out on top.

Succession, the HBO drama about the fictional Roy family's media dynasty, will end after its upcoming fourth season.

As Succession creator Jesse Armstrong explained, the decision didn't come easily.

"I went into the writing room for season four sort of saying, 'I think this is what we're doing, but let's also keep it open,'" Armstrong said to The New Yorker in an interview published Feb. 23. "I like operating the writing room by coming in with a sort of proposition, and then being genuinely open to alternative ways of going."

Over the course of filming season four, however, Armstrong said the verdict became clear.

"The decision to end solidified through the writing and even when we started filming, I said to the cast, 'I'm not a hundred percent sure, but I think this is it.' Because I didn't want to bulls--t them, either."