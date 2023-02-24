90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Clip: Debbie and Her Son Fight Over Financially Supporting Oussama

Watch : 90 Day Fiance EXCLUSIVE: Debbie Meets With Lawyer Before Morocco

We've got a 90 Day Fiancé family feud on our hands.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the Feb. 26 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 67-year-old Debbie and her son Julian visit a lawyer to draft a prenup for her marriage to 24-year-old Oussama.

Debbie is head-over-heels in love with Oussama, who lives in Morocco, but Julian is concerned about his mother's financial future.

"Obviously this guy is very manipulating," Julian tells the lawyer. "He's already manipulated my mom to move over there. What's to say that he doesn't manipulate her to transfer money and items later on?"

The lawyer is firmly on Julian's side.

"We hope that you don't do that, Deborah, because you need to protect your future," she says. "It flies in the face of that we're trying to do with the pre-nuptial agreement, which is to protect her assets."

Once outside her office, in a confessional, the lawyer states the severity of Debbie's circumstance.