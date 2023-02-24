90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Clip: Debbie and Her Son Fight Over Financially Supporting Oussama

We've got a 90 Day Fiancé family feud on our hands.
In an exclusive sneak peek of the Feb. 26 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 67-year-old Debbie and her son Julian visit a lawyer to draft a prenup for her marriage to 24-year-old Oussama.
Debbie is head-over-heels in love with Oussama, who lives in Morocco, but Julian is concerned about his mother's financial future.
"Obviously this guy is very manipulating," Julian tells the lawyer. "He's already manipulated my mom to move over there. What's to say that he doesn't manipulate her to transfer money and items later on?"
The lawyer is firmly on Julian's side.
"We hope that you don't do that, Deborah, because you need to protect your future," she says. "It flies in the face of that we're trying to do with the pre-nuptial agreement, which is to protect her assets."
Once outside her office, in a confessional, the lawyer states the severity of Debbie's circumstance.
"Personally I feel that there are some red flags in this situation," she argues. "Debbie traveling halfway across the world to marry a man that doesn't have any assets. She has all the assets and she could stand to lose everything she worked for if they're not protected."
Ever the optimist, Debbie pushes forward with rainbows and unicorns sparkling in her eyes.
"Suppose this happens like a fairytale with a wonderful happy ending for me," Debbie says, "and say I'm married to Oussama 10 years down the road, 15 years down the road and he is everything and more than I ever hoped he could be. What if I want to drop a little money on him then? What do you suggest?"
A valid question, Debbie!
Julian is fully fed up, however, calling the ordeal the "stupidest thing I've ever heard in my entire life."
Debbie won't hear it, of course, and retorts back, "You watch what you're calling ‘stupid.' Sometimes stupid turns into genius, you know?"
In confessional, Julian alleges there's something even more untoward going on.
"The way that she is talking about supporting him in the future tells me already that she has supported him and she's keeping stuff from us," Julian says. "I trust a lot of things. I don't trust Oussama. Not one, one bit."
Keep these two separated at the family reunion.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.