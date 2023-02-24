18 Top-Rated Moisturizers Under $25: Honest Beauty, Clinique, Mario Badescu, Aveeno, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hydration is always essential. Even if you have "oily" skin, you still need a good moisturizer to help keep things in check and achieve balance. It can be tough to find the perfect moisturizer for your skin type and lifestyle. And let's be honest, for a lot of us, our skin can easily change from day to day. Plus, there are so many options out there that it can be tough knowing where to start.
Do you need a little help narrowing down your options? Here are the top-rated moisturizers under $25 that cater to skin that's super dehydrated, oily, acne-prone, easily irritated, and more.
Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin
Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin
This is my go-to daytime moisturizer right now and it has been for the past year. I love it because it soothes my skin when it's irritated and red. It feels cool and refreshing. The reason this is my go-to for the daytime is because it absorbs super quickly, instead of holding up my routine. It doesn't feel heavy, but my skin really does feel soft and replenished when I use it. It sits really well on my skin under makeup, which isn't the case for thicker moisturizers that I would use at night or on a makeup-free day.
The Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Overnight Moisturizers
Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask
This is my go-to moisturizer to use before bed. It makes my skin feel so insanely soft in the morning. I will never get over how much of a difference it makes, even with just one night of use. You'll love this one. I am far from a morning person, but whenever I wake up after using it, I rush to the mirror to see how good my skin looks.
I buy two of these at a time because I'm scared of running out. Trust me, you'll adore this product.
Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream
Overnight creams do not need to be super heavy. This oil-free moisturizer is creamy and just the right consistency. It has 7.7K+ Sephora Loves.
An Ulta shopper said, "I used the crème de La mer for a while, this is a complete dupe, down to the scent. This product is slightly more spreadable, and a little goes a long way. But I apply the same exact way by warming on my fingertips and my skin feels the exact same as when I used La mer."
Another shared, "Love the Seaweed Night Cream. Goes on easily. Absorbs well. I wake with soft skin without the greasy look of other brands I've tried. I also use it on my hands and see a remarkable difference. I'm ordering more and will recommend it to my friends…..something I don't usually do. Also, I'm older and wasn't expecting it to do much but my skin looks and feels so much better!"
IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream
Use the IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream to visibly improve the 5 top signs of aging skin: fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, dullness and loss of firmness. It has 1,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 15.5K+ Sephora Loves.
A shopper said, "A Miracle cream!!! Wow... this night cream is amazing!!! I applied a tiny bit after I washed my face, right before going to sleep and I even forgot I put it on... until next morning!! wow I cannot explain how amazing my face was. it felt hydrated, refreshed, clean and not oily as usual. I totally recommend this product!!!"
Moisturizers With Self-Tanner
Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Face Moisturizer, SPF 20
As a self-proclaimed self-tanning expert, a moisturizer with gradual tanner is important to have in my rotation. This one is a classic and I will never stop buying it. It comes in two shades and it's super easy to use. It's truly goof-proof. You get a subtle boost of color and a nice, healthy-looking glow. This moisturizer also has SPF in it for some sun protection, which is always a good thing. It has 13,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Moisturizers for Redness and Inflammation
A'PIEU Madecassoside 2X Cream
I use this moisturizer when my skin is super irritated and red. It's also my go-to after a laser facial when my skin is hot, red, and longing to heal. This moisturizer is super soothing and it's formulated with cica, which is both an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. This is also a great pick for acne-prone skin, according to the brand.
A Soko Glam shopper said, "It's lightweight and not oily. Plus, it has done an amazing job decreasing redness around my nose and pimples that are red and healing. Just calms my face overall!!! Also actually moisturizing but not heavy. I use it Read more about review stating Love this cream!morning under spf and night."
Moisturizers for Acne-Prone Skin
Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Facial Moisturizer With .5% Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment, Pink Grapefruit Acne Fighting Face Lotion for Breakouts, Non-Greasy & Non-Comedogenic,
Yes, you still need to moisturize if you have acne. Even if you're frustrated with oily skin, you need moisturizer to provide some balance for your skin. This one even has salicylic acid in it, which is an acne-fighting ingredient.
This moisturizer has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper reviewing, "
Tinted Moisturizers
Honest Beauty CCC Clean Corrective with Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
Treat your skin to this moisturizer-makeup hybrid from Jessica Alba's brand Honest Beauty. This multi-tasking product color corrects, hydrates, and primes the skin if you wanted to put on makeup after. It also has Vitamin C and SPF 30 for sun protection.
This moisturizer has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I love it! I have finally found something that works with my type of skin! I never wear any foundation or BB or CC creams because they are either too thick and cakey or the ingredients in the formula causes my skin to itch and develop cysts and zits by the end of the day just from one use. However, this product did NOT do that to me all!! It matched my skin tone and my skin looked healthy. I have oily acne prone skin and my skin did not get super oily, it looked like a nice glow."
Lightweight Moisturizers
Kylie Skin Face Moisturizer
If you hate heavy moisturizer, don't skip that step in your skincare routine. Go for a light formula instead. If you prefer a lightweight formula that absorbs quickly and hydrates immediately, you'll adore this one from Kylie Skin, which has 4,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
A shopper said, "Light on your skin. Makes your skin feel soft and moisturized. Truly perfect for dry and oily skin." Another reviewed, "Best moisturizer. Leaves face smooth, moistened and does not feel sticky at all."
Oil-Free Moisturizers
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
This oil-free moisturizer has a gel formula that absorbs quickly, providing long-lasting hydration just like your favorite creams.
It has 62,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Two words: Holy. Grail. I've been using this product for about 6 months and it is fabulous! I don't like cream moisturizers because they feel too heavy on my skin, so I decided to try this gel blend. It is super lightweight and does not leave my skin feeling sticky at all. I'm fact, it makes my skin feel buttery soft! The HA in it adds a nice touch of brightening, as well. Highly recommend this if you're looking for an everyday moisturizer!"
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
If you love a cooling moisturizer, this pick from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty is perfect for you. It has two types of hyaluronic acid and other skin-loving ingredients like squalane and jojoba esters. The Hydrogel Cream hydrates and firms the skin. It has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product said, "HOLY GRAIL FIX/ GREAT FOR CYSTIC ACNE. Such an amazing cream. Please don't ever stop making this. I suffer from occasional dry patches and dehydration since I am on acne medication (spironolactone) and on tretinoin I apply topically (on top of the cream after it absorbs) my skin hasn't looked this good since before the pandemic. I'm honestly speechless. I was spending $30+ on moisturizers that didn't moisturize as well as this one and it makes my makeup look so beautiful!!!"
Moisturizers for Skin Barrier Repair
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream
If your skin is damaged and in need of repair, try the COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream. This formula is all about moisturizing the skin barrier and restoring your skin to its best state.
It has 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Miracle Stuff. I have now purchased my third one and will be a lifelong customer. My skin has cleared up, my face (which is extremely dry due to Lyme) is moisturized, and my makeup (when I wear it) looks smooth when applied over this moisturizer. I also wear serums applied before the moisturizer and it works well with them. Lastly, my neck looks less wrinkly and looks better than it has in years. Not sure if that is due to the moisturizer, but it seems that way. Highly recommend especially for anyone who has dry, sensitive, and mature skin.
ETUDE SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream
Here's another great pick if you are concerned about the strength of your skin barrier. Its formula is hypoallergenic, healing, and intensely hydrating.
An Amazon shopper said, "I don't normally leave a lot of reviews, but I'm so impressed with this cream! My normally oily, non-sensitive skin began flaking/peeling when I started tretinoin use for anti-aging benefits. I tried every cream & lotion I have in my vast array of personal skin care products & nothing helped. BUT, this cream helped immediately! The flakiness was completely gone in 2 days! I'm now using this every day because I love it so much. It absorbs so nicely into my skin & doesn't leave any sort of greasiness. My skin just drinks it up! My skin looks more healthy with use, too. I'll be using this forever!"
Anti-Aging Moisturizers
Saturday Skin Alaskan Waterfall Glacier Water Cream
The Saturday Skin Alaskan Waterfall Glacier Water Cream is an anti-aging moisturizer with minerals and ingredients that calm the skin and prevent skin damage, according to the brand.
A Soko Glam shopper reviewed, "I am a licensed esthetician. Korean and Japanese skincare never cease to amaze me. This moisturizer can be used on all skin types. It does an impeccable job at keeping hydration from serums and essences locked in for a long period of time. I used it AM and PM and it lasted me a little longer than 2 months."
Another said, "This is my fourth time buying this. I love it. It's really easy to use too much and I don't like how it doesn't come with an applicator or a scoop, but if you get the right amount, it doesn't leave your skin feeling tacky, it smells great, and hydrates well."
Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer
Fight the first signs of aging with this lightweight moisturizer from Fresh. It has ingredients that "boost radiance, strengthen the skin, and protect from damage," according to the brand. This moisturizer has 52.5K+ Sephora Loves.
A shopper said, "Must have in routine. This lightweight formula is a smooth application and obsorbs quickly. It's results are great. It is gentle for sensitive skin..... been buying it for 7 years now."
Another reviewed, "This product is a life changer for my skin. It does miracles to balance my combination skin. I love the fresh light smell and clean ingredients."
Moisturizers With SPF
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair UV SPF Moisturizer for Face, SPF 30
This moisturizer has 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and the brand claims that it delivers 48 hours of hydration.
A shopper said, "My skin loves this!! This stuff is so good, it keeps my skin moisturized, glowy, and protected from the sun. It doesn't make me break out at all like other skin products that have a lot of moisture would. I've been using it for several months now."
Morning Moisturizers
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30
This is a great final step in your morning skincare routine. It's super hydrating and it spreads easily and absorbs well into the skin. It has 51,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I am so obsessed with this! And the fact that it has SPF in it makes it even better!!! I use it every single day without missing a beat! I honestly think it has transformed my skin from dry to very, very hydrated! I will forever be a fan of Cerave products!!"
Another said, "Your face will thank you. Whatever the magic formula I'm a fan and my skin is too."
