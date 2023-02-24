18 Top-Rated Moisturizers Under $25: Honest Beauty, Clinique, Mario Badescu, Aveeno, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hydration is always essential. Even if you have "oily" skin, you still need a good moisturizer to help keep things in check and achieve balance. It can be tough to find the perfect moisturizer for your skin type and lifestyle. And let's be honest, for a lot of us, our skin can easily change from day to day. Plus, there are so many options out there that it can be tough knowing where to start.

Do you need a little help narrowing down your options? Here are the top-rated moisturizers under $25 that cater to skin that's super dehydrated, oily, acne-prone, easily irritated, and more.