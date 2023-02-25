How Grown-ish's Amelie Zilber Is Making Her Own Rules On TikTok

Watch : Influencers We ADORED in 2022

Amelie Zilber has a platform and she's not afraid to use it.

At just 20 years old, the activist has nearly 10 million followers across TikTok and Instagram eagerly waiting for her next post. But instead of simply focusing on beauty and fashion, Amelie decided to share a socially conscious message on her platform in hopes of making a difference.

"One person doesn't singularly need to own one niche," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Specifically, women can be both—engaged in fashion and culture and simultaneously be intellectual and curious and passionate about the world. There isn't one way that a woman has to present herself on the internet, especially when the internet becomes your identity."

Her work certainly hasn't gone unnoticed. In November 2022, Forbes placed Amelie on its 30 Under 30 Social Media list. And this past fall, she joined the cast of Grown-ish to expand her artistic experiences.

"It gave me the space to be creative and not feel like I'm constantly performing the way that all people do on social media," she said. "It really gave me the space to become self-aware and dig deep into who I am."