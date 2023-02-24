Soccer Star Alex Morgan Deserves Another Gold Medal for Her Latest History-Making Milestone

Watch : Soccer Star Alex Morgan Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Alex Morgan is not a regular mom—she's a soccer mom.

And now, the two-time Olympic medalist is the highest-scoring mom in U.S. Women's National Team history, according to the organization. Alex, 33, nabbed the impressive title on Feb. 22 at the SheBelieves Cup championship game against Brazil, during which she scored her 14th goal for the USWNT since welcoming daughter Charlie in 2020.

Alex's 2-year-old, who she shares with husband Servando Carrasco, was on hand to witness the historic moment. As seen in a photo taken after the USWNT won the game in a 2-1 victory, Alex—wearing the SheBelieves Cup medal around her neck—celebrated with her daughter by kicking a soccer ball around on the empty pitch.

Prior to Alex, 1999 World Cup team member Joy Fawcette held the record of highest-scoring mother with 13 goals, per Fox Sports. Other moms who have scored for the team include Danielle Fotopoulos, Amy Rodriguez, Jessica McDonald, Kate Markgraf, Kristine Lilly and Tina Ellertson.