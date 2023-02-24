Your Favorite Clothing Brand Has the Cutest Affordable Home Goods for Spring

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
To be totally honest, we're over this gloomy weather, and we're ready for the warm spring season. We're so excited to bring on higher temperatures and sunnier days that we're looking to our home decor to give us the warmth and radiance we're craving. If you want to shop some home decor that will bring the spring mood to your abode, you don't have to look any further than H&M.
That's right! H&M not only has the cutest, trendiest and most affordable clothing, but as it turns out, the same goes for their home goods and decor. From the perfect gold cutlery set to stunning decorative vases, H&M has all the chic home finds you need to make your space look luxe without breaking the bank. Plus, they have so many vibrant pieces that will get you spring ready.
Scroll below to shop some of our top H&M home decor picks.
Small Glass Vase
These small glass vases are pastel perfection. The milky finish and asymmetrical design make them look way more expensive than they actually are!
Print-Motif Cushion Cover
This print-motif cushion cover has spring vibes written all over it. The adorable design and vibrant colors will add warmth and flair to any space.
Scallop-Edged Place Mat
Who wants a boring old place mat when you can have this adorable scallop-edged one from H&M? It's a great way to add a pop of color to your kitchen table.
Large Glass Vase
This large glass vase is so simple and chic, and perfect to use on its own as decor or for a bright bouquet of flowers to add color to any space.
Chenille Throw
This throw blanket is a minimalistic decorative piece that is also soft and cozy. One reviewer shares, "Lovely medium weight throw. Soft hand, subtle texture, fringe is a really nice feature. Slight color variation throughout adds richness to this versatile piece."
Large Ceramic Vase
This ceramic vase is pretty in pink, and super trendy. It'll look so luxe with flowers, or even as a decorative piece on its own.
Trifold Vanity Mirror
If you're looking to splurge a bit on a super chic home decor piece, snag this trifold, gold-accented vanity mirror. It has three panels so you can do your hair and makeup with precision.
Shell-Shaped Vase
If you never thought you needed a shell-shaped vase, this one from H&M will make you think again. One reviewer shares, "I have waited this case to be back for one year! It definitely worth all the wait. Love it so much and have been trying with new flower arrangements with this vase."
Cappuccino Cup and Saucer
This cappuccino cup and saucer will have you feeling like your sipping your drink from a Parisian café. The set is just $6. One reviewer raves, "Finally came back in stock and I purchased a set of 4. Looks just like the pictures and in perfect condition. They are perfect for a nice cup of cappuccino."
3-Pack Cutlery
If you've been on the hunt for the perfect gold cutlery set, this one from H&M has tons of positive ratings. One reviewer explains, "I looked everywhere for gold utensils, not joking, everywhere! Amazon, Macys, CB, Bed Bath, NM, Bloomingdales, Costco, so many places! These had the best reviews and more importantly, these were the only ones I could find that were not made in China. These are Made in Portugal! They are Heromar brand! Also there were no reviews of color changing overtime. They are exceptional quality and dishwasher safe and have a great weight to them, look & feel wayy more expensive than they are...LOVE THEM & highly recommend them!"