John Travolta's Birthday Plans Reach New Heights With Jet-Set Adventure Alongside Daughter Ella

John Travolta's birthday plans are the ones that we want.
The Grease actor and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta—who he shares with late wife Kelly Preston—celebrated his 69th birthday in globetrotting style with a trip to Las Vegas.
John, who was born on Feb. 18, shared footage from the lavish getaway on Instagram, which featured clips of him and Ella, 22, dressed in black-tie attire as they boarded a private jet along with other family and friends. Inside the jet, the group ate dinner before they landed in Vegas.
What did their trip to Vegas have in store for them? As seen in clips posted from the evening, John enjoyed live music and rolling dice at a Casino. He also attended an acrobatics performance and topped his night out with a chocolate birthday cake.
"I wanted to make my favorite childhood airline poster come to life for my birthday!" John captioned his Feb. 22 post. "So here we go! Viva Las Vegas!"
Ella also commemorated the occasion with a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram.
"Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero," she wrote on Feb. 19, accompanied by a selfie of her and John. "The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy."
John—who also shares Benjamin Travolta, 11, and late son Jett Travolta with Kelly—reciprocated the affection in the comments, writing, "I love you too my dearest Ella. More than you know."
And birthdays aren't the only time Ella honors her dad. Last June, the "Dizzy" singer penned a heartfelt message on Father's Day to the "smartest, kindest, most generous man I know."
"Just by being yourself, you have taught me the most important lessons in life," she said. "Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend."