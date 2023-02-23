Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Rust Shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Watch : Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Rust Case

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of their film Rust.

The actor, who previously denied any wrongdoing in connection with her 2021 death, entered his plea in a Feb. 23 filing at a court in Santa Fe, N.M., more than three weeks after he and set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were formally charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The armorer's lawyer told The New York Times she planned to plead not guilty at a virtual hearing scheduled Feb. 24. Previously, assistant director David Halls, signed a plea deal over the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon in connection with the fatal shooting and was given six months of probation.

The Santa Fe County district attorney's office had alleged in a Feb. 7 statement that that Hutchins "died because of gross negligence and a reckless disregard for safety on the Rust film set." The 42-year-old was killed by a lead projectile that was fired from a vintage .45 Colt revolver used as a prop, which Baldwin had been holding while rehearsing for the movie.