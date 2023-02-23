Howie Mandel’s Masked Singer Exit Interview Will Genuinely Make You Laugh

Watch : Germaphobe Howie Mandel Talks Wearing Masked Singer Lobster Costume

The Masked Singer forced Howie Mandel out of his shell—literally.

"I was singing, I was dancing, I was hermetically sealed and protected with a shell," Mandel, who was unmasked as the Rock Lobster during the Feb. 22 episode, exclusively told E! News. "It was like a dream come true."

Especially because the 67-year-old is a germaphobe. "Anytime I can be wrapped up, not know where I am, not be able to touch anything or see anything," he shared, "that's my comfort zone."

In fact, for the seasoned host, being unmasked on ABBA night had him shouting SOS. "The scariest part is when we took off the mask and I hugged [host] Nick [Cannon]," he said, joking, "I don't have the answer yet, but I took a pregnancy test this morning."

Until then, he gave us the answers we needed to know.

E! News: When you got the phone call from The Masked Singer, what was your immediate reaction?

Howie Mandel: My manager called me and said, "Do you want to sing and dance on television?" and I go, "Hello? Hello? That's who I am." People don't know that. I love to sing and dance.