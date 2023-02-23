Howie Mandel’s Masked Singer Exit Interview Will Genuinely Make You Laugh

The Masked Singer forced Howie Mandel out of his shell—literally.
"I was singing, I was dancing, I was hermetically sealed and protected with a shell," Mandel, who was unmasked as the Rock Lobster during the Feb. 22 episode, exclusively told E! News. "It was like a dream come true."
Especially because the 67-year-old is a germaphobe. "Anytime I can be wrapped up, not know where I am, not be able to touch anything or see anything," he shared, "that's my comfort zone."
In fact, for the seasoned host, being unmasked on ABBA night had him shouting SOS. "The scariest part is when we took off the mask and I hugged [host] Nick [Cannon]," he said, joking, "I don't have the answer yet, but I took a pregnancy test this morning."
Until then, he gave us the answers we needed to know.
E! News: When you got the phone call from The Masked Singer, what was your immediate reaction?
Howie Mandel: My manager called me and said, "Do you want to sing and dance on television?" and I go, "Hello? Hello? That's who I am." People don't know that. I love to sing and dance.
E!: How did you feel about ABBA night?
HM: There couldn't have been a more perfect song than "SOS" It was the epitome of what I was feeling. I think people are pleasantly surprised. I'm thinking maybe halftime show next year at the Super Bowl, maybe residency in Vegas.
E!: Do you think it was your time to be sent home?
HM: I feel like the audience got it wrong. I shouldn't have been eliminated. I'm a little devastated. I believe that was finale material, but to each their own.
E!: Did you get to pick your song?
HM: It was given to me. I didn't pick anything. I didn't pick the suit. I didn't pick the song. The choreography, I think I had a lot to do with. It was hard for the dancers to keep up with me. But I'm a lot older than they are and I've been doing it for quite a long time. It was hard for the music track to keep up with me. Everybody gave it a valiant try.
E!: Have any friends reached out with their reactions?
HM: Nope. Nobody's called me. I'm living in a huge bubble of embarrassment right now. Nobody has reached out.
E!: We're happy we can be here for you.
HM: Thank you. I feel very alone today.
E!: Did the experience give you a greater appreciation for contestants on America's Got Talent?
HM: Absolutely. You'll hear me echo that. I'll go, "Listen, I know what it takes. I've been there. I've been in your shoes. I've been in your shoes and a lobster suit. So, listen to me."
E!: Like, "Sure you can sing, but let me see you do it as a crustacean?"
HM: Up until now, I knew nothing about lobster. When I dated, I once had crabs. But I know nothing about lobsters. I'm going to go hang out at the Red Lobster and try to get recognized.
E!: You've gone down so many different avenues in the entertainment industry. What's still on your bucket list?
HM: I'm talking to Cirque du Soleil. I'm pretty flexible.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.