Paris Hilton Recalls Turning to Kim Kardashian for Advice Through IVF and Surrogacy Journey

From one reality television queen to another, here's the IRL advice Kim Kardashian gave Paris Hilton.

The Simple Life alum recalled the way the SKIMS founder encouraged her to freeze her eggs and look into surrogacy when it came time to start her own family.

"I went and did the one round of IVF, because Kim had told me about it," Paris told British Vogue Feb. 23. "So I had eggs frozen."

However, the 42-year-old and husband Carter Reum—who tied the knot in November 2021—quickly decided to create embryos during the pandemic.

"Carter and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down, so I was like, ‘What do you think about us making embryos?'" Paris continued. "And he said, ‘Yeah, let's do it.' And we've done it seven times… I have all boys. I have 20 boys."

But when it comes to a baby girl, Paris has high hopes for the future.

"I just went through the process again a month ago," the This is Paris podcast host confessed. "So I'm waiting for the results to see if there's any girls."