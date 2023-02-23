Paris Hilton Recalls Turning to Kim Kardashian for Advice Through IVF and Surrogacy Journey

From one reality television queen to another, here's the IRL advice Kim Kardashian gave Paris Hilton.
The Simple Life alum recalled the way the SKIMS founder encouraged her to freeze her eggs and look into surrogacy when it came time to start her own family.
"I went and did the one round of IVF, because Kim had told me about it," Paris told British Vogue Feb. 23. "So I had eggs frozen."
However, the 42-year-old and husband Carter Reum—who tied the knot in November 2021—quickly decided to create embryos during the pandemic.
"Carter and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down, so I was like, ‘What do you think about us making embryos?'" Paris continued. "And he said, ‘Yeah, let's do it.' And we've done it seven times… I have all boys. I have 20 boys."
But when it comes to a baby girl, Paris has high hopes for the future.
"I just went through the process again a month ago," the This is Paris podcast host confessed. "So I'm waiting for the results to see if there's any girls."
Freezing her eggs wasn't the only part of Paris' journey to motherhood that was influenced by Kim. The Kardashians star also played a hand in suggesting surrogacy, which she used to welcome daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West.
"Kim told me about that surrogacy as well," Paris recalled. "I'm using the same doctor, Dr Huang, who's the best and he has a concierge team that deals with everything and interviews the people to make sure that they're healthy."
As for Paris' reason for using a surrogate in the first place, the DJ shared it has a lot to do with the socialite's past. Paris recently opened up about the abuse she suffered during her time at the Provo School in Utah.
"I'm just so scared, I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor's office, just all of that," she admitted. "The shots, the IVs that they put in. When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me as well."
Paris noted, "But I want a family so bad, it's just the physical part of doing it. I'm just so scared. Childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world."
But the way it worked out? Loves it. Because flash forward to January 2023, Paris and Carter are now parents to baby boy Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.
"I'm so obsessed with my little angel," she gushed to the outlet. "When he looks into my eyes, I just melt. He's such a good baby."
Paris announced the birth of her son on Instagram last month and revealed to Glamour why she chose to keep the news private until after Phoenix's birth.
"I felt my life has been so public, I really wanted to keep it private," she explained. "Of course, it was hard not to tell anyone, because it's such an exciting time. But I also loved being able to share this with just Carter."