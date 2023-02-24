La La Anthony's Inala Haircare Line Uses a Key Ingredient That Revives Damaged Hair

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in search of haircare products that will revive and recover your hair, look no further than Inala. The secret weapon to La La Anthony's line of clean, cruelty-free hair products is Rice Water Complex, which cleanses, strengthens and lengthens healthy hair. La La herself experimented with the wonders of Rice Water Complex, and after seeing the transformative results herself, Inala was born.
The best part? Inala's haircare products are made for all hair types, and produce amazing results, according to reviewers. The label has everything from scalp massagers to serums and silk pillowcases, and they're available to shop from Amazon.
Scroll below to shop some of Inala's most popular hair products from Amazon.
Inala Crown Polisher
This soft silicone brush and scalp rubber works by gently exfoliating the hair, removing dandruff and stimulating hair growth. It works with all hair types, and it's $17 on Amazon.
Inala Reset Rinse
This reset rinse is meant to be used as a weekly scalp and hair treatment that removes scalp build-up and prevents hair loss. The 100% pure rice water extract formula is like breathing new life into your hair!
Inala Empowered Pillowcase
This silk pillowcase will give you the best beauty rest of your life— literally. The soft, breathable and hypoallergenic 100% Mulberry Silk pillowcase reduces friction and tangles from your hair. One reviewer shares, "This is a gorgeous, top quality pillowcase that's made of 100% mulberry silk and is the standard size with a very nice zipper closure. Mulberry silk is the nicest version of silk that exists, and this pillowcase is very pretty, even in black, and promises you'll wake up with less frizzy and more hydrated hair and better hydrated skin. My hair isn't frizzy when I wake up, and I'm waiting to see about the hydration - I could use better skin hydration."
Inala Strand Smoother
This detangling and smoothing wide tooth comb will help you tame frizzy hair and add shine to your mane. It works with all hair types, and is made of natural bamboo, so it's longer lasting and eco-conscious.
Inala Power Potion
This Power Potion helps stimulate hair growth and minimize breakage for all hair types. One reviewer shares, "The thin area of my scalp now have hair. Your product really works. It took about four weeks. I am purchasing another order."