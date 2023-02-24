La La Anthony's Inala Haircare Line Uses a Key Ingredient That Revives Damaged Hair

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're in search of haircare products that will revive and recover your hair, look no further than Inala. The secret weapon to La La Anthony's line of clean, cruelty-free hair products is Rice Water Complex, which cleanses, strengthens and lengthens healthy hair. La La herself experimented with the wonders of Rice Water Complex, and after seeing the transformative results herself, Inala was born.

The best part? Inala's haircare products are made for all hair types, and produce amazing results, according to reviewers. The label has everything from scalp massagers to serums and silk pillowcases, and they're available to shop from Amazon.

Scroll below to shop some of Inala's most popular hair products from Amazon.