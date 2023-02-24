Your First Look at The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip's Shocking Season 3 Trailer

The Housewives are taking Thailand.
E! News can exclusively reveal the trailer for Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three starring The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams.
While the first look teases stunning scenery, boat trips, wild animal excursions and more local wonders, there's also plenty of drama brewing between the Bravo stars. Or as Leah teases in the clip, "It's eight Housewives in a foreign country, what could go wrong?"
Cut to Leah fighting with Porsha, who tells the RHONY alum, "You don't like me, I don't like you. Leah, bye!"
Later, Candiace accuses Porsha of stealing former RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia's husband Simon Guobadia, to whom Porsha is now married to. "You all became friends and two minutes later, you and her husband was dating," Candiace tells her. "You stole somebody's man."
But the accusations don't stop there, as Gizelle questions if Heather knew Jen Shah was lying when she originally pleaded innocent to federal fraud charges in April 2021. Jen would later plead guilty in July 2022 before going to prison.
"She either lied to me five minutes before she went into the courtroom," Heather insists, "or she lied to the judge."
Meanwhile, Leah seems paranoid when it comes to trusting her fellow RHUGT cast mates as she wonders, "What if one of the women tries to frame me and gets drugs from someone and puts it in my bag?"
Candiace then claims Gizelle is "accusing us of larceny," before later telling her, "You wanted me to go to jail. You was trying to set me up!"
The trailer concludes with Leah writhing on the floor in pain and crying as people tend to her. Ultimately, her illness lands her in a hospital bed.
Check out all the drama to come in the trailer above. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three premieres Thursday, March 23, on Peacock.
