Your First Look at The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip's Shocking Season 3 Trailer

The Housewives are taking Thailand.

E! News can exclusively reveal the trailer for Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three starring The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams.

While the first look teases stunning scenery, boat trips, wild animal excursions and more local wonders, there's also plenty of drama brewing between the Bravo stars. Or as Leah teases in the clip, "It's eight Housewives in a foreign country, what could go wrong?"

Cut to Leah fighting with Porsha, who tells the RHONY alum, "You don't like me, I don't like you. Leah, bye!"

Later, Candiace accuses Porsha of stealing former RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia's husband Simon Guobadia, to whom Porsha is now married to. "You all became friends and two minutes later, you and her husband was dating," Candiace tells her. "You stole somebody's man."