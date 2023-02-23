Haylie Duff Shares Must-Haves She Can’t Live Without, Including an Essential With 76,400+ 5-Star Reviews

We interviewed Haylie Duff because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Life is all about enjoying the little things for Haylie Duff, who told E!, "I feel the happiest when I'm surrounded by people that make me laugh, or when I feel creatively inspired. I can find happiness in lots of little things like [husband] Matt [Rosenberg] making me a good cup of coffee in the morning. Or my girls making me something special at school!"
The love of life's simple joys is shared by Kate Davies, Haylie's character in the upcoming UPtv movie Sweet on You. The TV movie centers around a woman who runs a pie shop amid some major changes in a small town. And, it's also a love story with something for everyone.
The movie Sweet on You premieres on February 26, 2023 on UPtv. If you want more Haylie content in the meantime, she shared the must-haves she can't live without. Haylie's picks include an internet-famous tumbler, an iconic fashion staple, and an Amazon favorite with 76,400+ 5-Star reviews.
Pure Enrichment MistAire Studio Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
"I never travel without this! Hotel rooms are so dry, that I started traveling with this. It's very rare you catch me sleeping without a humidifier at home too!"
Haylie's pick has 76,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Everyday Oil Warm Feelings Blend, Face + Body Oil, Cleansing, Balancing, Hydrating
"I use this miracle oil in the morning and at night, never skip a day without it! It's a lovely scent, and it is a super effective moisturizer that you can use on your face or body!"
Stanley Big Grip Travel Quencher
"I try to drink three to four of these a day! I find that if I fill up a big cup in the morning and keep it with me, I'm much more likely to actually drink later that day! And I try to avoid using plastic bottles. "
HydroPeptide 5X Power Peel (30 count)
"My go-to skincare two times a week! I love their whole line honestly, but these wipes make me feel like I had a mini facial when I wake up the next day."
Ray-Ban Classic Aviator Sunglasses
"My tried and true, forever. When something is good, it's good. Why mess with it?"
These sunglasses come in many colors and they have 14,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)