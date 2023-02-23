Hacks Season 3 on Pause After Jean Smart Undergoes Successful Heart Procedure

Watch : Jean Smart Talks Winning Streak at the 2022 Emmys

Jean Smart is opening up about a recent health scare.

"February is American Heart Month—a time when the nation spotlights heart health," the Hacks star wrote on Instagram Feb. 23, "so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure."

While the Emmy winner didn't share further details about the procedure, she noted that her journey should act as a cautionary tale for others.

"I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate," the 71-year-old continued. "Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor—I'm very glad I did!"

The actress, who plays stand-up comedian Deborah Vance on the HBO Max comedy, was showered in support from some of her cast mates. Johnny Sibilly, who plays Wilson, commented, "We love you," alongside a red heart emoji.

Kaitlin Olson, who plays Deborah's daughter DJ, left four heart emojis on Jean's post while Mark Indelicato, who plays Deborah's assistant Damien, left a single white heart.