Glossier Just Launched at Sephora With Free Same-Day Delivery— Here's What We're Buying

This just in: you can now shop all of your Glossier faves at Sephora!
If that's not exciting news enough, you can also get all of Glossier's bestselling beauty products with free same-day delivery when you use code FREESDD.
From the nourishing Balm Dotcom lip salve to their creamy gel blush with the most pigmented shades and more, all of Glossier's top-rated and cult-favorite makeup and skincare can finally be found at Sephora. If you're not sure where to begin your shopping or need a few product recommendations from a brand super fan, we've rounded up some of our most-loved Glossier finds that everyone should add to their beauty lineup.
Scroll below and get to shopping before all the best Glossier products sell out!
Glossier Lidstar Long-Wearing Shimmer Cream Eyeshadow
With this Glossier shimmering eyeshadow, a little goes a long way. The soft, glistening formula is super easy and seamless to blend, either with your finger or a brush. It comes in eight different shades that don't crease, so you don't have to start with a primer.
Glossier You Eau de Parfum
The Glossier You Eau de Parfum won over the hearts of the TikTok beauty community for its warm and spicy scent. It has a woodsy, slightly sweet aroma, along with a powdery fresh finish. It melts into the skin, and smells a bit different on everyone who uses it.
Glossier Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve
Glossier's Balm Dotcom is a cult-favorite product for good reason. It's a dermatologist tested, cruelty-free, heavy duty moisturizing lip balm that combines Castor Oil, Beeswax, Lanolin, Cupuacu Fruit Extract, Rice Bran & Rosemary Leaf Extracts and more to leave your lips feeling so smooth and glistening. I personally love the nourishing lip balm because I don't have to reapply it constantly throughout the day— although, the delicious smelling flavors are irresistible.
Glossier Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush
This Glossier Cloud Paint is an easy-to-blend gel cream blush that is rich and pigmented. All it takes is a a dab or two to get perfect, blushing cheeks. One reviewer shares, "Favorite blush of all time. One of the most unique colors, I always come back to it."
Glossier Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel-Pomade
The Glossier Boy Brow gel-pomade will keep your eyebrows in place without making them feel too stiff or flakey. One reviewer shares, "I've tried lower end products, higher end, nothing ever comes close to this one. If I'm on a deserted island, this is in my top three makeup products to bring with with me!" That sounds pretty promising to me.
Glossier Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick
This sheer matte lipstick comes in nine different stunning shades that are buildable, and will have your lips feeling softer than ever. It gives off an effortless lip look. One reviewer explains, "Can't recommend these enough!! Have 3 colors, but plan on slowly adding more over time. It's a lip color without feeling like you're wearing anything. Obsessed."
Glossier Futuredew Facial Oil-Serum Hybrid
I've been using this dewy face oil-serum for years now, and it gives my makeup a glowing base like no other. The formula has nourishing oils, and you can wear the serum on its own for a moisturized, glowing look that lasts all day.
