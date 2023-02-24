How Grey's Anatomy Said Goodbye to Meredith Grey

Watch : Grey's Anatomy Shares First Look at Ellen Pompeo's Goodbye

It's the end of an era at Grey Sloan Memorial

After nearly 18 years, Ellen Pompeo—who has played Meredith Grey since the series premiere of Grey's Anatomy in March 2005—said her goodbye to the medical drama.

So, how did one of the most storied tenures in modern television history come to an end?

On her final day at Grey Sloan Memorial, Meredith gets a visit from her boyfriend Nick (Scott Speedman), who is left reeling after Meredith's prior announcement that she would be moving to Boston to research Alzheimer's disease at the Catherine Fox Foundation.

Nick tells Meredith, "I moved here to be with you."

However, Meredith stoically reminds him that she's similarly confused about where they stand. "I said 'I love you,'" she tells Nick. "You didn't say it back."

Without any resolution, Nick storms out of Meredith's office and slams the door.

Later, the two are forced into action together after Tessa (Patricia Richardson) is rushed into the OR and Meredith scrubs into surgery one last time. Unfortunately, Meredith, Nick and the surgical team aren't able to save Tessa, who dies on the operating table.

After the surgery, Meredith opens up to Nick about the heaviness of what she's feeling.