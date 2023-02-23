Pregnant Rihanna Will Lift You Up at the 2023 Oscars With Performance

Following closely behind are All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin with nine nominations apiece.

And when it comes to Rihanna's first single in six years, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler shared his gratitude for the Grammy Winner's contribution.

"I'll say this, I didn't get Rihanna to do anything," he told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. "I don't think anybody can get her to do anything, she's a person who marches to the beat of her own drum. I'm just thankful that she wanted to contribute to this, and I'll be forever grateful and not just to her, but all the other fantastic musicians that are on the soundtrack."

But the "Needed Me" artist is far from the only first-time nominees to grace the Dolby Theatre red carpet for the ceremony. In fact, the entire Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role is made up of new nominees: Austin Butler (Elvis) and Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Bill Nighy (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun).