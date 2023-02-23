Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

Stories about Alex Murdaugh and his family have been swirling for years. And after prosecutors spent four weeks laying out their case in his South Carolina murder trial, it was his turn to tell his side.
Murdaugh, 54, accused of killing his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul Murdaugh, 22, in 2021, took the stand to testify in his own defense on Feb. 23. He has pleaded not guilty to what prosecutors allege was a brutal act committed to distract from the mounting evidence of his financial crimes. (From separate indictments, he's also facing dozens of charges including insurance fraud and money laundering. No trial dates have been set in any of those cases. In a December court filing, his defense team called the alleged motive for murder "illogical and implausible.")
Murdaugh being a scion of one of Hampton County's most influential dynasties, his great-grandfather having founded the family law firm in 1910 while a Murdaugh (pronounced Murdock) filled the Fourteenth Circuit solicitor's chair for three generations, the case has captivated the country since Paul and Maggie were found dead on June 7, 2021.
Within the next four months, Murdaugh had resigned from the family business amid allegations he stole money from clients (he's since been disbarred); admitted to hiring an associate to kill him so his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, could collect his insurance policy (the associate has denied it); briefly checked into rehab for opioid addiction; and was charged with swindling his dead housekeeper's sons out of more than $4.3 million in insurance payments.
Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman previously refused to grant the defense a blanket order barring prosecutors from questioning Murdaugh about his alleged financial crimes.
Here's what Alex Murdaugh had to say when he took the stand:
What did Alex Murdaugh say when asked if he killed wife Maggie and son Paul?
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, holding a 12-gauge shotgun and .300 Blackout rifle in either hand, asked Murdaugh if he had used one of those guns in evidence—or any gun—to kill his wife and son.
"Mr. Griffin, I didn't shoot my wife or my son any time," Murdaugh said. "Ever."
(Neither gun Griffin held up has been positively identified as the murder weapon.)
"I would never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them," the defendant added.
Did Alex Murdaugh lie about where he was the night of the murders?
Murdaugh told investigators on multiple occasions that he'd been away visiting his ailing parents (dad Randolph Murdaugh III died several days later) on June 7, 2021, and came home shortly after 10 p.m. to find Paul and Maggie dead out by the dog kennels on the Murdaughs' sprawling hunting property on Moselle Road in Islandton, S.C.
But his voice could be heard in a video shot on Paul's phone, timestamped 8:44 p.m.
The defendant testified it was his voice in the video, which was recorded out by the kennels.
Murdaugh said that his longtime opioid abuse had made him "paranoid," and after he found "Mags and Paul-Paul" his law partners advised him not to say a word until Danny Henderson—Murdaugh's former fellow partner at the firm, who served as counsel during his first interview with investigators—arrived.
His hands were tested for gun shot residue, Murdaugh continued, and, as he was being questioned by officers from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), "All those things coupled together after finding them, coupled with my distrust for SLED, caused me to have paranoid thoughts. On June 7, I wasn't thinking clearly, I don't think I was capable of reason and I lied about being down [by the kennels], and I'm so sorry that I did."
"Oh what a tangled web we weave," Murdaugh replied as his attorney pressed him further about why he lied multiple times about where he was. "Once I told a lie—I told my family—I had to keep lying."
What does Alex Murdaugh say he was doing when his wife and son were killed?
On the day of June 7, 2021, a Monday, Murdaugh testified that he left for work that morning, while Maggie was going to a doctor's appointment in Charleston, S.C., and said she planned to spend the night at their house in Edisto Beach. Though, Murdaugh noted, he told Maggie that he'd like for her to come back to Islandton to spend the evening with him, as he always preferred.
When he returned that evening, Murdaugh said, he and Paul tooled around the property, just the two of them. (The family had golf carts and ATVs to traverse the 1,800-acre property.)
"You could not be around Paul-Paul and not have a good time," Murdaugh said, fighting tears. "I loved doing anything with Paul-Paul. He was an absolute delight."
Maggie got back sometime after 8 p.m., he continued, after which he left Paul down by the kennels and went back to the main house, where he talked to his wife for a bit and then took a shower. Afterward, Murdaugh said, he put on the green shorts and white T-shirt that investigators saw him in later that night.
Murdaugh testified that he, Maggie and Paul ate dinner together while watching TV in the den. At some point, he said, Paul left the room and then Maggie said she was going down to the kennels. A few minutes after she left, Murdaugh said, he decided he'd join them, adding that he'd since seen the evidence that indicated Paul and Maggie had driven to the kennels together but he didn't know Paul was down there at the time.
He took a golf cart over, Murdaugh said, and saw "chaos"—their dog Bubba had caught a chicken. He testified that he defused the situation, chatted with Maggie while Paul tended to his friend's dog Cash, and "got out of there."
Murdaugh said he laid down on the couch in the den and might have dosed off for a few minutes, but when he got up he decided he wanted to visit his mother Libby Murdaugh, who has Alzheimer's, in Almeda, about 10 miles away from Islandton.
When he got to his mother's house, he testified, the door was locked so he called Libby's caretaker to let him in. Murdaugh said he sat with his mom for awhile, "just talked to her, made sure she was OK," and when he left he tried calling and texting Maggie twice to let her know he was on his way back.
He said the Moselle cell service was spotty, so he wasn't concerned when he didn't hear back.
What does Alex Murdaugh say he was doing when prosecutors allege he could have been hiding evidence?
Asked by his lawyer Griffin what was happening during a minute that, according to data collected from his Chevy Suburban, he was stopped in his mother's driveway, Murdaugh testified that he had dropped his phone and was merely fishing around for it before he drove off.
According to Murdaugh, he was not busily stashing weapons or disposing of bloody clothes, as the prosecution had suggested.
What did Alex Murdaugh say about finding the bodies of wife Maggie and son Paul?
Murdaugh sobbed on the stand when he described finding Maggie and Paul, who were both shot multiple times.
He got back to Moselle and went straight to the main house, he testified. After a few minutes, he continued, he drove his Suburban to the kennels and found his wife and son. What he saw was "so, so bad," he said through tears.
"I just went back and forth between them" while talking to 9-1-1, Murdaugh said. (According to records, the call was made at 10:06 p.m.)
Parts of the call were replayed in court, including Murdaugh saying at one point, "I should have known." Asked what he meant by that, Murdaugh referenced threats Paul had received since he was involved in a 2019 boat crash that left one of his passengers, 19-year-old Mallory Beach, dead. Paul, accused of being drunk behind the wheel of the boat, had pleaded not guilty to related charges and that case was pending when he died.
At some point, Murdaugh testified, he "just didn't know" who might be on his property so he went back to the main house and grabbed the first gun he saw, a 12-gauge shotgun that he said was lying on the pool table, and a few shells, including one for a different type of firearm.
"That's not a mistake I would've made under any circumstances other than that night," he said of the ammo mix-up.
What does Alex Murdaugh say he did after calling 9-1-1?
On the stand, Murdaugh denied that he was reading through his text messages while waiting for first responders to show up and Googled a restaurant after an officer had arrived, as cell phone records presented by the prosecution suggested.
He testified that he called his brothers Randall "Randy" Murdaugh III and John Marvin Murdaugh, as well as a close family friend, Rogan Gibson.
Murdaugh said he got blood on his fingertips from touching the bodies. Asked by his attorney about a forensic report that stated he had "high velocity" blood spatter on his shirt that the prosecution did not introduce while presenting their case after the defense questioned its credibility in pretrial motions, Murdaugh said there was "no way" for spatter to have got on his shirt because he was "nowhere near" Maggie and Paul when they were shot.
Murdaugh and his eldest son, Buster Murdaugh, 26, spent the night in Almeda, the defendant said, and he came back to Moselle first thing the next morning. (For the defense, Buster testified Feb. 21 that his dad was "heartbroken" by the killings.)
(Originally published Feb. 23, 2023, at 10:58 a.m. PT; this story is being updated)