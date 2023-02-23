Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Stories about Alex Murdaugh and his family have been swirling for years. And after prosecutors spent four weeks laying out their case in his South Carolina murder trial, it was his turn to tell his side.

Murdaugh, 54, accused of killing his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul Murdaugh, 22, in 2021, took the stand to testify in his own defense on Feb. 23. He has pleaded not guilty to what prosecutors allege was a brutal act committed to distract from the mounting evidence of his financial crimes. (From separate indictments, he's also facing dozens of charges including insurance fraud and money laundering. No trial dates have been set in any of those cases. In a December court filing, his defense team called the alleged motive for murder "illogical and implausible.")

Murdaugh being a scion of one of Hampton County's most influential dynasties, his great-grandfather having founded the family law firm in 1910 while a Murdaugh (pronounced Murdock) filled the Fourteenth Circuit solicitor's chair for three generations, the case has captivated the country since Paul and Maggie were found dead on June 7, 2021.

Within the next four months, Murdaugh had resigned from the family business amid allegations he stole money from clients (he's since been disbarred); admitted to hiring an associate to kill him so his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, could collect his insurance policy (the associate has denied it); briefly checked into rehab for opioid addiction; and was charged with swindling his dead housekeeper's sons out of more than $4.3 million in insurance payments.