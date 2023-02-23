Where Summer House's Danielle Olivera Stands With Ex-BFFs Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard

Watch : Danielle Olivera Details Split From BF & Lindsay Hubbard Fallout

It sounds like this Summer House squad has officially broken up for good.

Danielle Olivera shared new insight into what caused the rift between her and longtime BFFs Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

"It started when she told me about her and Carl getting together, she really wanted my blessing in that moment and I just couldn't give it to her because it was totally shocking to me," the Bravo star exclusively told E! News of the couple, who got engaged last August. "I didn't even see it coming. We were the three amigos, so it was such a change in my life because now I'm like the third wheel."

Their romance forced her to take a step away from the duo. "I just wasn't ready to to be around them like that," Danielle admitted. "I think distancing myself to try to process the dynamic change made her feel like 'maybe she's not happy for me and my relationship,' which couldn't be farther from the truth. I think that it's great two best friends getting together, that's the dream."