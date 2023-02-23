Where Summer House's Danielle Olivera Stands With Ex-BFFs Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard

It sounds like this Summer House squad has officially broken up for good.
Danielle Olivera shared new insight into what caused the rift between her and longtime BFFs Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.
"It started when she told me about her and Carl getting together, she really wanted my blessing in that moment and I just couldn't give it to her because it was totally shocking to me," the Bravo star exclusively told E! News of the couple, who got engaged last August. "I didn't even see it coming. We were the three amigos, so it was such a change in my life because now I'm like the third wheel."
Their romance forced her to take a step away from the duo. "I just wasn't ready to to be around them like that," Danielle admitted. "I think distancing myself to try to process the dynamic change made her feel like 'maybe she's not happy for me and my relationship,' which couldn't be farther from the truth. I think that it's great two best friends getting together, that's the dream."
Indeed, her friends partnering up isn't the issue. Rather, "it was intense," she continued, "and then they immediately moved in together and were talking about marriage and I'm just like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, pump the brakes.' For me, it was a lot to take in."
Danielle hasn't spoken to them since her relationship with them deteriorated last summer—but she says there is no bad blood today.
"I still have the most love for their relationship—I'm happy for them, but our friendship, right now, is done," the reality star told E!. "I hope that we can get to a better place eventually, but I don't know, that ship might have sailed."
And Danielle isn't holding her breath for an invite to Lindsay and Carl's wedding this fall.
"She's already told me that I'm not invited," the 34-year-old revealed. "I think she's waiting to see how things play out, but as of right now I'm not in attendance."
Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Hear more season seven scoop from Danielle in the exclusive video above.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)