Megan Mullally Reveals a Karen Spinoff Was in the Works After Will & Grace Revival

Watch : Megan Mullally Reveals a Karen Spinoff Was in the Works

From Will & Grace to Karen & Karen.

Megan Mullally is no stranger to a sitcom set. Whether it was the original 1998 version or the 2017 revival, the actress was at home playing Karen Walker for 11 seasons on NBC. As she revealed, there's a world in which viewers could have kept up with the fan-favorite character even longer.

"There was some talk of me doing a Karen spinoff [after the original]," Mullally told E! News exclusively at the premiere of the Party Down reboot on Feb. 22. "But I wanted to do a show with Martin Short that was different."

In fact, that wasn't the only time Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes' former co-star nearly landed her own show (However, she did admit she's done playing the character for now).

"Also, they talked to me about doing a Karen spinoff after the last one, too," Mullally added. "But it wasn't really real."

One aspect of Will & Grace that was real was her undeniable chemistry with late co-star, Leslie Jordan. She discussed his viral Internet fame and their last moments together before his sudden death at age 67 in October.