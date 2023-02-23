Yes, Dry Shampoo for Lashes Is a Thing: Here’s Why You Need It

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Even when you use the best beauty products, you may need a touch-up every now and then. It's not too hard to re-curl your hair, run a brush through your locks, or put on some pressed powder, right? But, how do you refresh your mascara? Piling on new mascara over a coat that dried hours ago is a clumpy recipe for disaster. Perhaps, you fall asleep in your makeup sometimes and you just don't have the time to scrub off your mascara in the morning for a redo. And, of course, we all want to pump up the volume on our lashes before a night out. Well, all of those problems are in the past now. There's a dry shampoo for your eyelashes and it's about to change everything.

Revitalize your eyelashes immediately without makeup remover when you use the MAC Lash Dry Shampoo Mascara Refresher. If you don't want to take off your makeup and start all over again, use this to revive the look of the mascara you already have on. This product has a special, gentle wand that combs and detangles your lashes without any harsh tugging.

Just like dry shampoo for your hair, this product is a game-changer for volume. If you want to perk up your lashes with an instant lift, the MAC Lash Dry Shampoo Mascara Refresher is just what you need in your life. Do your makeup as your normally would. If you want to enhance the look of your lashes, you can apply this product over dried mascara after any amount of time. It's that simple. No need to go in with additional coats of mascara. You can get that voluminous look you had hours ago in an instant.