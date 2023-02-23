Yes, Dry Shampoo for Lashes Is a Thing: Here’s Why You Need It

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Even when you use the best beauty products, you may need a touch-up every now and then. It's not too hard to re-curl your hair, run a brush through your locks, or put on some pressed powder, right? But, how do you refresh your mascara? Piling on new mascara over a coat that dried hours ago is a clumpy recipe for disaster. Perhaps, you fall asleep in your makeup sometimes and you just don't have the time to scrub off your mascara in the morning for a redo. And, of course, we all want to pump up the volume on our lashes before a night out. Well, all of those problems are in the past now. There's a dry shampoo for your eyelashes and it's about to change everything.
Revitalize your eyelashes immediately without makeup remover when you use the MAC Lash Dry Shampoo Mascara Refresher. If you don't want to take off your makeup and start all over again, use this to revive the look of the mascara you already have on. This product has a special, gentle wand that combs and detangles your lashes without any harsh tugging.
Just like dry shampoo for your hair, this product is a game-changer for volume. If you want to perk up your lashes with an instant lift, the MAC Lash Dry Shampoo Mascara Refresher is just what you need in your life. Do your makeup as your normally would. If you want to enhance the look of your lashes, you can apply this product over dried mascara after any amount of time. It's that simple. No need to go in with additional coats of mascara. You can get that voluminous look you had hours ago in an instant.
MAC Lash Dry Shampoo Mascara
If your mascara looked amazing hours ago, don't leave that look behind. Pump up the volume, add definition, and bring curl back to your lashes with this amazing new product.
Here are the results of consumer testing conducted by MAC:
- 94% said product enhanced existing mascara
- 91% said lashes looked revived and more amplified
- 91% said lashes looked lengthened and more volumized
- 87% said lashes looked more separated and defined
- 86% said lashes looked more lifted and curled
- Adds colour and intensity
- Does not clump, smudge or flake
Look at these before and after photos to see the true impact of the MAC Lash Dry Shampoo Mascara.
Still on the fence about trying a dry shampoo for lashes? These rave reviews will convince you to shop.
MAC Lash Dry Shampoo Mascara Refresher Reviews
A shopper gushed, "Refreshes Lashes and more! This is something I've been longing for since a competitor discontinued a similar product. Makes your mascara coated lashes flexible and refreshed to add more mascara and take a look from day to night without having to redo your eye makeup. New 'holy grail' product for me!"
Another declared, "IT ACTUALLY WORKS! I had my lashes clumped up and feeling dry today. Since it's the weekend, I thought it would be the perfect time to go over to Ulta and try this stuff. IT TOTALLY WORKS! Doesn't tug on the lashes at all, and totally refreshes the look! Gives a nice curl and length too. Definitely keeping it in my purse as a staple."
Someone raved, "Amazing! Holy wow!! Put this on half way thru my day and my eyes went from pretty to whoa!!"
An Ulta shopper reviewed, "Obsessed. As soon as this came out I knew I had to try it! It completely resurrects eod mascara to give it a new life! Fully obsessed! Adds shine, volume, curl and a little length!"
A fan of the mascara wrote, "Really good! I was skeptical about how a mascara refresher would work… but it sure does. The formula softens existing mascara nicely and the brush is an awesome clump crusher. On a whim, I decided to try it as a straight up mascara… and let me tell you I was blown away on how good my lashes looked. Super defined. Long. Glossy. I like it even better as a regular mascara than I do as a refresher! This was an impulse buy that was 100% worth it!"
"Brilliant! Refresh your mascara midday or after work before you go out with this pick-me-up. This breaks up chunky old mascara already on your lashes and gives it new life so you don't feel like you're just loading more product on and creating a chunky mess. Lashes are separated and clumps are busted with this genius product," someone wrote.
A shopper admitted, "I bought this out of sheer curiosity. I looked into the product before I bought it and liked the idea of it. This refreshes my mascara so well! I rarely add more mascara later in the day because it always clumps on me. This is a god send. I can refresh my mascara and it can look better than when I applied it!"
