Why Selena Gomez Initially Deleted This Sexy Photo of Herself

Watch : See Selena Gomez Praise Her "Girl Crush" Bella Hadid

Selena Gomez felt cute, deleted later, and then made a glorious comeback.

The "Come and Get It" singer recently shared a pic of herself on Instagram, a few years after she originally shared and subsequently deleted the image. In the photo, she is wearing a black strapless top and hoop earrings and stares seductively into the camera while sipping a cocktail. Selena captioned her Feb. 22 post, "Deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh."

The 30-year-old received praise from fans and friends over the blast from the past. Actress Nicola Peltz Beckham commented, "UMMM GIVE THE FANS WHAT WE WANT...MOST STUNNING GIRL EVER!"

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui was equally as impressed, writing, "This is one of my favorite pictures of youuuu."

The photo comes as Selena has reflected on her own journey with self-love while dealing with body shamers. The Only Murders in the Building actress recently spoke about how her weight fluctuates due to her medication for lupus.