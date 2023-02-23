Marvel Actress Karen Gillan Reveals She's Been Secretly Married for Nearly a Year

Watch : BIGGEST Celebrity Weddings of 2022

Ready for a marvel-ous surprise?

Karen Gillan just confirmed that she and Nick Kocher privately wed nine months ago. According to her Feb. 21 Instagram post, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress and the writer tied the knot at Castle Toward in Scotland last May.

For the big day, Gillan donned a white, strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with a full train and wore her hair down with loose waves. Meanwhile, Kocher's wedding attire was from 21st Century Kilts.

Based on Gillan's photos, it appears that bag pipe music played during the event and that her Next Exit co-star Katie Parker and the film's director Mali Elfman served as bridesmaids. Both were pictured wearing coordinating brown dresses and holding bouquets of white flowers.

Photographer Holly Clark also posted a picture of Gillan smiling on the morning of her wedding and wearing a white getting-ready robe. As for the rest of the details, Clark noted on Instagram that this information will remain private but shared that the speeches "were some of the funniest we've ever heard!"