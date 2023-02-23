Flash Deal: Get 2 MAC Cosmetics Mascaras for Less Than the Price of 1

Give your lashes a lift and curl that lasts for 16 hours with the MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Mascara.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 23, 2023 3:53 PMTags
MAC Cosmetics Bundle

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices.

A good mascara can change your life. Or, at the very least, it can level up your glam. If you want to try a new mascara, there's a can't-miss deal that you need to check out.

The MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Mascara is $26, but you can get two for just $21 from QVC. This mascara delivers an instant lift and a noticeable curl that holds for 16 hours, according to the brand. Its formula is flake-proof, smudge-proof, clump-proof, sweat-resistant, and humidity-resistant, but you don't have to worry about that dreaded struggle to remove your makeup. It comes off with makeup remover and warm water without any harsh scrubbing. Another great thing about this mascara is that it feels so lightweight on your lashes, never weighing them down.

If you want to try a new mascara, this deal is too good to resist. If you already adore this MAC Mascara, you should stock up now.

It Cosmetics Flash: Save $24 on the Your Skin But Better CC Cream

MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Mascara Duo

Get an instant lift with this mascara. Press the brush into you lashes, close to the roots, shimmy the brush back and forth from the root to the tip. If you want even more volume, repeat until you get your desired look.

$52
$21
QVC
If you need additional info before you shop, these rave reviews will convince you to check out this mascara.

MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Mascara Duo Reviews 

A shopper declared, "By far the best mascara I have ever used and I've tried a lot over the years. It doesn't give me a flash eyelash effect but it definitely lifts my eyelashes and shows them!! And it's easy to wipe off."
 
Another gushed, "Not usually one to write reviews but this is honestly the best mascara I have ever used! The lightweight formula keeps the curl on your lashes so well which is a problem I've experienced with every other mascara I've used and gave me no clumps whatsoever, it's also buildable if you want something more bold. My absolute holy grail mascara now I can't recommend enough!"
 
Someone raved, "This is the only mascara that keeps my super straight lashes curled all day, with help of an eyelash curler, of course! You can have it look super natural by using the tip of the spooly to dot the mascara on or you can get a super dramatic spiked look by using the whole wand. I've taken naps with this mascara and woke up with them still looking great. Give it a chance!"

"The wand works magic. It's easy to use. It lifts every lash, it's buildable. It finds lashes I never knew existed. It last all day," a shopper reviewed.

Someone wrote, "I'm having the best results with this mascara! My lashes are thin and sparse and I'm in my 60's. This mascara gives me length and volume!"
 
Another said, "I have been looking for years for a great curling mascara. I find that when I use other mascaras, I curl my lashes and when I apply mascara my lashes lose their curl. This does not happen with this product. BEST EVER!!! MUST BUY!!! I have tried them all!!"
 

