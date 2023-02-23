Lucy Hale Reflects on Eating Disorder Battle and Decade-Long Sobriety Journey

Watch : Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale Celebrates ONE YEAR of Sobriety

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

Lucy Hale is sharing the details of her personal battles for the first time.

The Pretty Little Liars alum—who recently celebrated one year of sobriety—got candid about her struggles over the years, including an eating disorder that began when she was a teen and had to log exercise hours for physical education while being homeschooled.

"That's the only thing I could think of that started this obsession with movement," Hale said during the Feb. 23 episode of the Diary of a CEO with Steven Barlett podcast. "And then I saw my body kind of change and then I started restricting eating, and then it became...it slowly just grew and grew to something that I could not enjoy life. I could not have a conversation. I could not focus on anything."

Hale noted that she was surprised she was able to build her career amid a tough time in her personal life.