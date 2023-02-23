Paris Hilton Reacts to Ellen DeGeneres Predicting Her Baby Boy's Name a Year Ago

Nothing in this world could've prepared Paris Hilton for such a spot-on guess.
Nearly a month after she and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child—a baby boy named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum—there's one person in particular she's giving a shoutout to for their very accurate prediction: Ellen DeGeneres.
To hit the rewind button for a bit: During her January 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Simple Life alum revealed she had already picked out baby names for whenever the couple decided to start their family—which led to Ellen to guess, among other names, that Phoenix could be the one.
As for what the host has to say a year later? Alongside a Feb. 22 Instagram post of their sit-down, Ellen wrote, "I named @parishilton's baby! What do I win?!?! A hotel?!?!" And as for Paris, she showed some love by resharing the video to her Instagram Stories, adding a smiling-face-with-hearts emoji and a blue heart emoji as the caption.
The sweet throwback moment came just hours after Paris revealed her baby boy's name and shared the shared the special meaning behind it.
"This is a name that is so special to me," she said during the Feb. 22 episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, This is Paris. "I've been planning my children's names for years and years."
Noting that it was "hard to think of a boy name" that remained on Paris' theme of naming her kids after "either a city or a state or a country," the 42-year-old noted that Phoenix fell into place longer than anyone would've guessed.
"Over a decade ago I thought of this amazing name," she shared. "It's such a beautiful name, it's so unique. I love that it is not only a city but it also has other meanings that are just beautiful. I really believe that names have power and we wanted a name for our baby boy that was uniquely remarkable."