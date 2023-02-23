Paris Hilton Reacts to Ellen DeGeneres Predicting Her Baby Boy's Name a Year Ago

"This is a name that is so special to me," she said during the Feb. 22 episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, This is Paris. "I've been planning my children's names for years and years."

Noting that it was "hard to think of a boy name" that remained on Paris' theme of naming her kids after "either a city or a state or a country," the 42-year-old noted that Phoenix fell into place longer than anyone would've guessed.

"Over a decade ago I thought of this amazing name," she shared. "It's such a beautiful name, it's so unique. I love that it is not only a city but it also has other meanings that are just beautiful. I really believe that names have power and we wanted a name for our baby boy that was uniquely remarkable."