Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai Looks So Grown Up in Adorable New Photo Shared by Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid & Khai Enjoy Mother-Daughter Beach Time

Yolanda Hadid is "living life, present and in the moment" and enjoying time with family, including her granddaughter Khai.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram Feb. 22, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a sweet snap of her holding the 2-year-old as her daughter Gigi Hadid, who shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik, gazed lovingly down at the pair from her horse.

Given that Gigi is protective of Khai's privacy, Yolanda shielded her granddaughter's face in the photo. However, the supermodel, 27, has shared some insight into their world, such as by detailing their morning routine and describing Khai's milestones.

"I think she's a genius," she Gigi said on a September episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist. "But I think that's what everyone says about their kid. It's so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."