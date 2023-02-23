Jennifer Lopez Shares Rare Videos of Twins Emme and Max on 15th Birthday, Proving Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Talks Blending Families with Ben Affleck

Let's get loud for these birthdays in Jennifer Lopez's family.

The superstar celebrated her twins Emme and Max's 15th birthday on Instagram, commemorating the occasion by sharing videos and photos of her family.

J.Lo—who shares her children with ex Marc Anthony—included clips from vacations, Emme and Max singing onstage, candid family moments and snapshots of her kids getting close with husband Ben Affleck. She set the images to the tune of Taylor Swift's "Fifteen (Taylor's Version)."

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts," she captioned her Feb. 22 post. "I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever."

And that's not the only personal update J.Lo has shared on Instagram recently. On Valentine's Day, the Shotgun Wedding actress revealed the tattoos she and Ben got in honor of their relationship following their 2022 nuptials. As seen in the post, J.Lo got ink of an arrow piercing an infinity sign with their names on her side, while the Gone Girl actor's design included intertwined arrows with their first initials.