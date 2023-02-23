Gisele Bündchen Is Unrecognizable With Red Hot Transformation

Watch : Gisele Bundchen Makes Red Carpet Return After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is seeing red—on the latest cover of Vogue Italia, that is.

The supermodel was transformed into a redhead with pencil thin brows for the front of the fashion publication's March 2023 issue, unveiled on Feb. 22. Shot by Rafael Pavarotti, the striking portrait showed Gisele—whose crimson locks were styled in a slicked-back 'do—clad in a scarlet Valentino gown featuring sheer batwing sleeves.

Her dramatic look was capped off with a bright red lip, smokey eyeshadow and a ruby manicure. As for accessories, the 42-year-old rocked a chunky silver cuff bracelet and large drop earrings.

"Our cover story is a chromatic journey through the thousand transformations of a woman who, usually portrayed naturally, is almost unrecognizable here," read the issue's description translated from Italian. "From this real Vogue Makeover, Gisele comes out different but basically always the same. Ready for a new page, maybe a new life. And she starts it like this: in red."