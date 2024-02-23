If Desert Music Festival Is On Your Spring Break Bingo Card, Make Sure To Pack These Essentials

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Slowly but surely, spring is rounding the seasonal corner. The sun is staying out longer, coats are being traded in for dresses & swimsuits (unless you're planning to hit the slopes for spring break), and we're refreshing our homes with bright, fresh colors that give us a daily serotonin boost. But, that's not all we have look forward to as we come out of hibernation. The return of spring means music festival season is almost upon us, and we can hardly contain our excitement. If you feel the same, you've come to the right place!

Whether you're a music festival newbie or returning pro, we've rounded up some essentials that should be on everyone's packing list. From top-rated noise-reducing earplugs that will protect your ears and must-have stick sunscreens for your body, face & lips to trendy cowboy boots and more, future you will thank you for stocking up on these items so you're prepared for anything the desert, music festival, or spring break travel throws your way.

Scroll below to shop our music festival essentials guide and get excited for spring break & festival season!