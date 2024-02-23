If Desert Music Festival Is On Your Spring Break Bingo Card, Make Sure To Pack These Essentials

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Slowly but surely, spring is rounding the seasonal corner. The sun is staying out longer, coats are being traded in for dresses & swimsuits (unless you're planning to hit the slopes for spring break), and we're refreshing our homes with bright, fresh colors that give us a daily serotonin boost. But, that's not all we have look forward to as we come out of hibernation. The return of spring means music festival season is almost upon us, and we can hardly contain our excitement. If you feel the same, you've come to the right place!
Whether you're a music festival newbie or returning pro, we've rounded up some essentials that should be on everyone's packing list. From top-rated noise-reducing earplugs that will protect your ears and must-have stick sunscreens for your body, face & lips to trendy cowboy boots and more, future you will thank you for stocking up on these items so you're prepared for anything the desert, music festival, or spring break travel throws your way.
Scroll below to shop our music festival essentials guide and get excited for spring break & festival season!
Billini Adriel Western Boots
These colorblock cowboy boots will pair well with any festival outfit you have planned. They have the perfect heel height, stylish cutouts & stitching, and side pull tabs for easy on-and-off wear. After all, if you're heading to a desert music festival, rocking the western boot style is the way to go.
Yrym Ht Temporary Crystal Stickers - 10 Sets
Adorn your festival look with these trendy face gems that are self-adhesive for a simple application that will last. The set of 10 sheets is perfect for creating a unique look each day of the festival, or even sticking on your stomach, chest, back, hands & more for a bejeweled, eye-catching vibe.
Fotociti Holographic Fanny Pack
This fanny pack will add a futuristic and edgy touch to your outfit, but it's also super functional and useful. The belt bag style will allow you to move around hands-free, and it's the perfect size for all your festival essentials.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "Just what I thought it would be. Love this product, it's gonna work perfect for my trip. A few great things to know if you read the reviews like I do, the front zipper pocket can hold two phones with shock prof cases on them. So LOTS OF ROOM! The middle pocket is huge! I'll have more than enough room for all the essentials for being outside for long periods of time and lots of walking. The secret pocket in the inside is even huge for being a small pocket for cash and cards. My phone could also fit here! Crazy. Just buy it."
Tskestvy Retro Vintage Sunglasses - 4 Pieces
Chances are you have a few outfits you want to accessorize differently without breaking the bank. This set of four sunglasses from Amazon for under $20 comes with cool and trendy shades in various colors.
Cushionaire Women's Sasha Slip On Chelsea Boot + Memory Foam
These slip on boots are trendy and have memory foam, so you'll be roaming around the festival in comfort and style. The vegan leather matched with the sturdy outsoles make them look way more expensive than they really are.
Sheer Lace Longline Jacket
Music festivals are all about showcasing vibrant, fun outfits that make you feel good and look good. The most important part? Enjoying music in nonrestrictive clothing, like this long sleeve sheer maxi duster top. It has that relaxed silhouette with an adjustable self-tie waist that will keep you comfy at the festival, but it definitely doesn't skimp out on style.
Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant
These cargo pants from lululemon were just released, and they're a perfect fit for your music fest wardrobe (& everyday wardrobe, too!). They'll keep you comfy in style, and they're available in seven stylish colors that will complement any top you pair them with.
Touchland Gentle Mist Ultra-Soothing Hand Sanitizer
Let's face it: As cool as it is to jam out to your favorite artists at a festival, you'll be doing so while packed shoulder-to-shoulder with strangers. Not to mention, hygienic bathroom access tends to be pretty limited at outdoor music festivals. Stay prepared with this ultra-soothing hand sanitizer from cult-fave brand Touchland. It's formulated for sensitive skin and supports the skin's moisture barrier, so no matter how dry or harsh the desert climate gets, your hands will stay soft, hydrated & clean.
Desert Flame Mini Flight
We're sure you'll be super busy packing for your music festival trip as it is, and fitting a time-consuming nail appointment into your preparation can be stressful. Save both time & money by doing your own nails prior to your trip (or at 2 a.m. night before the fest) with this gorgeous Desert Flame kit, featuring five trendy shades that will keep your nails looking hot (& not just because of the weather). They're super easy to apply, provide full coverage, and will go with any outfit.
Sephora Favorites Fresh Face Makeup Kit
Want your makeup on fleek without having to find a way to fit your entire vanity into your bag? Enter the Fresh Face Makeup Kit. Valued at $138 but available in limited quantities for just $38, this kit includes eight bestselling pieces that will get you party-ready, including full-sized products from Too Faced, Huda Beauty & tarte and viral minis from Rare Beauty & Drunk Elephant.
Vintage Floral iPhone Charging Case
A sleek phone case that keeps your device charged all day long without the added bulk & hassle of a standard portable phone charger? And is ridiculously cute to boot? We love it. Keep your device charged & ready to go for all those cute pictures you're going to take with your friends and of your favorite sets & artists! The case charges your iPhone battery up to two times, and is 5 ft. drop tested for 360° protection — plus, it comes with one-year warranty.
We can't forget the best part: Make sure to use the promo code SAVE20 for an extra 20% off on this case! Check out the entire selection of Velvet Caviar's chic charging phone cases here.
Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs
If the music festival is getting a bit too loud, fear not! Keep these earplugs on standby and protect your ears with comfort and ease. They reduce noise without altering sound clarity, so you can still enjoy the vibes, minus ear damage.
One reviewer shared, "I couldn't say enough great things about these ear plugs. I go to a lot of concerts and was looking for something that wouldn't cut out all of the sound but still protect my hearing. I had tried the loop ear plugs before I got these but they cut out too much bass. These are perfect, they fit great, don't come out and are very comfortable to wear. The sound quality is still amazing, I would highly recommend these."
Killa Acne Extra Strength
Imagine this: You're doing your skincare routine the night before you set off for your trip, and you feel a painful zit forming. Or, you get back from the first day of the music fest, feeling excited to glam it up for tomorrow's set, and as you're taking off the full face of makeup you've been wearing all day, you see a nasty red spot of a blossoming pimple. In both cases, you won't have enough time for the pimple to develop into a squeezable state, and even your regular pimple patches won't be able to help because the pimple hasn't actually formed yet (but you know it will as you sleep). That's where these extra-strength Killa Acne patches come in — they're designed with "microdarts" that deposit potent ingredients at the source to treat deep, early stage zits.
If you want to stock up, ZitSticka is currently having a 25% off sale on most of their items, including this bestselling Killa Acne & Killa OG power duo — originally priced at $73, you can score it for just $44.25 by using code FIFTHBDAY.
Kopari Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 42
Sunscreen is so, so, so important when you're heading to an outdoor music fest, where you'll be dancing and vibing under the sun for hours on end. But, that doesn't mean just any ol' sunscreen that you've had since who knows when will do — if you want something with a little more *pizazz*, then try Kopari Beauty's sheer body mist sunscreen. Not only does it give you an all-over, body glitter-esque shimmery glow, it's also super great for your skin. It's formulated with ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid & vitamin E, and it's formulated without phthalates, sulfates & parabens.
Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Stick
Don't forget to apply and reapply sunscreen throughout the festival. You can throw this Sun Bum sunscreen stick in your belt bag or crossbody, and it won't take up much space. Trust us, you're going to want to avoid a nasty sunburn.
Lip Butter SPF 15 Tinted Balm
When you're headed to a sunny place, it's important to protect not just your face & body but your lips as well from the harsh UV rays. This bestselling lip butter from Well People is the perfect essential to keep in your festival bag — its unique, buttery formula nourishes your lips, while the SPF 15 keeps them protected from the sun's rays. As a bonus, the balm comes in three tinted & one clear shade, so you can add a subtle boost of color & natural shine to your lips without having to swipe over them with another product. It's a total win-win-win situation.
Long Windbreaker Jacket
For any unexpected weather, snag this on-sale windbreaker jacket that is cute and practical. It's packable and lightweight, but will save you on a rainy festival day! Reviewers say the fit runs slightly large, meaning it's great for layering over your music fest OOTD without constricting your movement.
Vapur Flexible, Collapsible Wide Mouth Anti-Bottle with Detachable Carabiner
This flexible, travel-friendly water bottle is a music festival must-have. It'll keep you hydrated but is also totally packable, so it won't take up space when you're not using it. It has over 6,800 positive reviews on Amazon.
Roar Organic Electrolyte Infusions - Pack of 12
If you need an extra boost of hydration, these electrolyte-infused beverages will do the trick. Each bottle is bursting with powerful antioxidants and vitamins C, B5, and B12. It's formulated with a coconut water base and without GMOs, artificial flavors, colors, or ingredients. You might not be able to bring a bottle inside with you to the actual festival, but trust us, they'll be a lifesaver when you get back to your room or wake up the morning after.
Doobo 27.5 Inches Satin Head Scarf - 3 Pieces
You can use these satin head scarfs wrapped around your hair or tied around your face to keep the dust and dirt out.
Hitting the slopes for spring break? Here are all the affordable snow essentials you need to pack.