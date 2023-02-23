Here's Your Desert Music Festival Packing List for Spring Break

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Music festival season and spring break are almost upon us, and we can hardly contain our excitement. If you feel the same, you've come to the right place! Whether you're a music festival newbie or returning music festival pro, we've rounded up some music festival essentials that should be on everyone's packing list.
From noise-reducing earplugs that will protect your ears and must-have stick sunscreens to stylish western boots and more, there's some practical, useful and trendy finds in our music festival packing list.
Scroll below to shop our music festival essentials guide, and get excited for spring break and festival season!
Ceylan - Cream Suede
These cream fringe boots from Billini will pair well with any festival outfit you have planned. They have the perfect heel height, just the right amount of playful fringe and the western boot style is just right for a desert music festival.
The Necessities Set
Adorn your festival look with these face gems that are made with hypoallergenic, medical-grade self-adhesive for a simple application that will last. The set from Half Magic Beauty comes with curved tweezers, too, for even more precise application. It'll give you just the right amount of festival bling.
Holographic Fanny Pack
This fanny pack will add a futuristic and edgy touch to your outfit, but it's also super functional and useful. The belt bag style will allow you to move around handsfree, and it's the perfect size for all your festival essentials. One reviewer shares, "Oh. My. God! This is the best thing ever! I'm attending a weekend long music festival. With all the newer covid implications to limit contact for venue staff, they now require clear bags under certain dimensions. I am not a fan of the clear bags. Not that I have anything to hide, but I simply find it intrusive for thousands of people to see the contents whether it be tampons or whatever. I came across this fanny and was SOLD. The holographic shine is simply amazing and adds plenty of privacy when the light glares on it. It is also clear in every part, so I shouldn't be in conflict with any guidelines."
Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses
Chances are you have a few outfits you want to accessorize differently without breaking the bank. This set of four sunglasses from Amazon for under $20 comes with cool and trendy shades in various colors. Plus, sunnies are a music festival essential to block out the sun!
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Sasha Slip On Chelsea Boot +Memory Foam
These slip on boots are trendy and have memory foam, so you'll be roaming around the festival in comfort and style. The vegan leather matched with the sturdy outsoles make them look way more expensive than they really are.
ASOS DESIGN Long Sleeve Sheer Tie Front Maxi Kimono In Pink & Bright Pink
Music festivals are all about showcasing vibrant, fun outfits that make you feel good and look good. The most important part? Enjoying music in nonrestrictive clothing, like this long sleeve sheer maxi duster top. It has that relaxed silhouette that will keep you comfy at the festival, but it definitely doesn't skimp out on style.
Rian Nylon Cargo Pants
These nylon cargo pants are super trendy and cute. You'll stay comfortable all throughout the music festival, but also look so stylish.
Hailey - Short Almond
Press-on nails will save you time and money prior to your desert music festival trip, which is a plus! These trendy short almond "glazed donut" nails from Glamnetic are so easy to apply, and they'll go with any outfit.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit
While you're partying in the beating sun, you might experience some unwanted oiliness or sweat. This Rare Beauty touch-up kit comes with 100 blotting sheets and a powder-filled puff, plus a mirror. It has everything you need to get a perfectly glowing complexion!
VEGER Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
This mini portable charger won't take up a lot of space and will keep your phone charged for all those cute pictures you're going to take, which is so important so that you can capture content of all your favorite artists! Simply plug it into your phone and charge— no wires needed!
High-Fidelity Concert Earplugs by EarTekPro
If the music festival is getting a bit too loud, fear not! Keep these earplugs on standby and protect your ears with comfort and ease. It reduces noise without altering sound clarity, so you can still enjoy the vibes, minus ear damage. One reviewer shares, "I bought them to use at raves/festivals and they definitely served their purpose. It wasn't completely noise canceling but it did buffer the sounds a bit so that the speakers weren't just fully in my ears. It actually made my festival experience more enjoyable in regards to being able to enjoy the vibration of the music and not completely blowing my eardrums out."
Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Face Stick
Don't forget to apply and reapply sunscreen throughout the festival. You can throw this Sun Bum sunscreen stick in your belt bag or crossbody, and it won't take up much space. Trust us, you're going to want to avoid a nasty sunburn.
Windbreaker Pullover
For any unexpected weather, snag this on-sale windbreaker pullover that is cute and practical. It's packable and lightweight, but will save you on a rainy festival day!
Vapur Solid Flexible Water Bottle - with Carabiner
This flexible, travel-friendly water bottle is a music festival must-have. It'll keep you hydrated but is also totally packable, so it won't take up space when you're not using it. It has over 8,000 positive reviews on Amazon.
3 Pcs 27.5 Inches Satin Head Scarf
You can use these satin head scarfs wrapped around your hair or tied around your face to keep the dust and dirt out of your face.
