Why Fans Think Sam Smith Is Appearing on And Just Like That... Season 2

Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That... might be getting a Grammy-winning guest star in season two. Find out why fans are buzzing about a potential appearance by Sam Smith.

By Daniel Trainor Feb 23, 2023 1:07 AMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityCynthia NixonKristin DavisHBOCelebritiesSam Smith
Watch: And Just Like That, Carrie & Aidan KISS In Season 2 Sneak Peek

When it comes to And Just Like That... nabbing a music superstar for a role in season two, the writing's on the wall. 

On Instagram Feb. 22, Sam Smith posted a photo of themself coming out of a trailer on the set of the Sex and the City sequel series.

Dressed in a grey sweatshirt, jeans and sunglasses, the singer captioned the pic: "Up to something unholy on set."

The caption is a reference to Sam's No. 1 hit "Unholy," their song with Kim Petras that earned them both a Grammy earlier this month

The image was cross-posted to the official And Just Like That... Instagram page, which suggests that Sam's new collab is official. E! News reached out to HBO Max for comment and has not heard back.

If Sam does indeed make an appearance, they'll join a growing list of guest stars set to co-star alongside SATC favorites Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on season two. 

photos
All the Iconic Sex and the City Items Sarah Jessica Parker Has Reworn on And Just Like That

In October, it was announced that Tony Danza was joining season two of And Just Like That... as the actor playing the father of Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) on Che's new sitcom.

And, after months of rumors, HBO Max confirmed last month that John Corbett would reprise his Sex and the City role of Aidan on season two. Not only that, Parker—who played his former lover Carrie—posted photos Feb. 10 of the rekindled lovers kissing in an upcoming scene.

Maybe Sam is playing the wedding?

Trending Stories

1

Watch Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout Reunite With Ex Ryan Edwards

2

Paris Hilton Reveals Name of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Boy

3

Kylie Jenner Shares Which Sister She Has the Least in Common With

For everything else we know about And Just Like That... season two, keep scrolling.

Gotham/GC Images
A Rekindled Romance?

If you just couldn't help but wonder what's going on with Carrie and Aidan, this February photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett acting out a scene for season two might give you an idea.

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Return of Aidan

In August, Deadline reported that John Corbett—who played Carrie's boyfriend Aidan on seasons three and four of Sex and the Citywould be returning for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two. In January 2023, HBO Max officially confirmed Corbett's season two casting with first look photos.

 

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Tony Danza Is Che Diaz's Dad...Kinda

Corbett won't be the only fresh face in season two, as Tony Danza is also joining the cast as the actor playing Che's father in her sitcom pilot.

Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
The Dress

In a Nov. 3 photo from the And Just Like That... set, Carrie was seen wearing her iconic Vivienne Westwood dress from her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. 

Do we hear more wedding bells?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Tribute to Elizabeth Taylor

Charlotte's beloved dog Elizabeth Taylor was noticeably absent in season one, which left some fans befuddled. Charlotte did have a new bulldog named Richard Burton, but it didn't quite feel right that the legacy and impact of Elizabeth went unaddressed. 

In season two, a wrong appears to have been righted. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, costumer designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared an oil painting of Elizabeth Taylor wearing a Burberry sweater, writing, "On charlotte's hallway wall."

Kristin Davis even commented, "My first baby."

May she rest in peace.

HBO Max
A Return to Joy

While season one of And Just Like That... was an undeniable nostalgia rush, it was a bit....bleak. An entire season centered around death and grief will do that.

However, the second season promises a breath of fresh air, at least according to Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of originals.

"What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey told Variety Nov. 10. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."

New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock
Will We Actually See Samantha?

Despite those optimistic texts exchanged by Carrie and Samantha in the finale—a surprise Kim Cattrall return doesn't seem to be in the cards. 

In June, Sarah Jessica Parker said the continued discourse about the apparent feud between the actresses has been "painful." SJP confirmed that Cattrall was never asked to appear on And Just Like That... because "she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue," and no apparent progress has been made since.

There's always season three!

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Premiere Date

While no exact premiere date has been set yet, HBO Max confirmed that the show will arrive sometime in 2023.

Here's hoping the wait flies back in a New York minute.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Watch Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout Reunite With Ex Ryan Edwards

2

Paris Hilton Reveals Name of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Boy

3

Kylie Jenner Shares Which Sister She Has the Least in Common With

4

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Daughter Shares Message After His Death

5

DWTS' Emma Slater Files for Divorce from Sasha Farber