Why Fans Think Sam Smith Is Appearing on And Just Like That... Season 2

When it comes to And Just Like That... nabbing a music superstar for a role in season two, the writing's on the wall.

On Instagram Feb. 22, Sam Smith posted a photo of themself coming out of a trailer on the set of the Sex and the City sequel series.

Dressed in a grey sweatshirt, jeans and sunglasses, the singer captioned the pic: "Up to something unholy on set."

The caption is a reference to Sam's No. 1 hit "Unholy," their song with Kim Petras that earned them both a Grammy earlier this month.

The image was cross-posted to the official And Just Like That... Instagram page, which suggests that Sam's new collab is official. E! News reached out to HBO Max for comment and has not heard back.

If Sam does indeed make an appearance, they'll join a growing list of guest stars set to co-star alongside SATC favorites Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on season two.