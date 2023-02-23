Why Fans Think Sam Smith Is Appearing on And Just Like That... Season 2

When it comes to And Just Like That... nabbing a music superstar for a role in season two, the writing's on the wall.
On Instagram Feb. 22, Sam Smith posted a photo of themself coming out of a trailer on the set of the Sex and the City sequel series.
Dressed in a grey sweatshirt, jeans and sunglasses, the singer captioned the pic: "Up to something unholy on set."
The caption is a reference to Sam's No. 1 hit "Unholy," their song with Kim Petras that earned them both a Grammy earlier this month.
The image was cross-posted to the official And Just Like That... Instagram page, which suggests that Sam's new collab is official. E! News reached out to HBO Max for comment and has not heard back.
If Sam does indeed make an appearance, they'll join a growing list of guest stars set to co-star alongside SATC favorites Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on season two.
In October, it was announced that Tony Danza was joining season two of And Just Like That... as the actor playing the father of Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) on Che's new sitcom.
And, after months of rumors, HBO Max confirmed last month that John Corbett would reprise his Sex and the City role of Aidan on season two. Not only that, Parker—who played his former lover Carrie—posted photos Feb. 10 of the rekindled lovers kissing in an upcoming scene.
Maybe Sam is playing the wedding?
For everything else we know about And Just Like That... season two, keep scrolling.