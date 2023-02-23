The Trendiest Affordable Throw Blankets From Amazon for Every Home Decor Aesthetic

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you ever scroll through home decor videos on Instagram and TikTok, you'll notice that everything looks perfectly curated and aesthetically pleasing. The magic of home decor is really all in the details, and sometimes, all your space is missing is just that— the details! If your space needs some extra warmth or an eye-catching detail, an excellent way to accomplish that is with the simple solution of adding a throw blanket.
Whether you're looking for the perfect throw blanket to add to your bedroom that will actually keep you warm or a trendy, visually appealing throw for your living room couch, you're at the right place. We've rounded up the best throw blankets from Amazon that are cute, cozy and affordable. From checkered sherpa throws to chunky knit blankets, there's something for every home aesthetic in this roundup.
Keep scrolling to shop some of the trendiest throw blankets that actually don't look like they're from Amazon— but are!
inhand Knitted Throw Blankets for Couch and Bed
This lightweight throw blanket has a minimalist design that will work well in any space. It's currently on sale for just $20, too! One reviewer shares, "This is a great blanket to toss on the couch for the summer as it is lightweight and goes with most furniture. Comfortable and a great value."
LOMAO Sherpa Throw Blanket
This on-sale sherpa throw blanket comes in eight different colors. The blanket is cozy and has a trendy checkered design, with a bunch of positive reviews. One says, "This blanket is incredible! It exceeded my expectations! It came wrapped in a beautiful box and vacuum sealed which was so nice to know it's clean and also makes it a perfect gift for someone. I got this for myself and when I opened it, it is the softest blanket I've ever touched and it's so warm too! I love all things checker print and the print on this blanket is perfect! Seriously so worth the money and so happy I purchased this!"
LOMAO Knitted Throw Blanket with Tassels
This throw blanket has tassels and a super cute bubble texture that makes it look way more expensive that it actually is. It has over 4,800 positive reviews, one sharing, "This blanket lives on my couch. It's super warm despite being thin, but it's not so warm that its suffocating. It's the perfect warmth for a throw blanket. Nice quality and I'm glad I bought it!"
Decorative Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket
With over 30,500 positive reviews, this faux fur throw blanket definitely lives up to the hype. One reviewer shares, "I purchased this as a gift for my mother and since then it's become a race to see who can get to it first when we get home. I'm going to have to buy more to satisfy my family! It's so soft and plush, perfect for napping after a hard day or snuggling up for a movie night on the couch."
Maetoow Chenille Chunky Knit Blanket Throw
This chunky knit throw blanket will add a luxe feel to your bedroom or couch. One review explaines, "This is a macho throw that I use on the sofa. The loose knit lets just the right amount of air circulating through to keep you from getting too hot. It's well made and super soft and cuddly. Perfect for snuggling up on those cold winter days and nights."
Simple&Opulence Luxury Flannel Fleece Home Furnishing Throw Blanket
While luxury is in the name of this furnishing throw blanket, it comes at a super affordable price! The plush throw blanket has tons of positive ratings, one reviewer sharing, "I love them. I bought two of them after I remodeled my living room. They match my decor perfect and are so cozy."
Beamlike Gift Throw Blanket for All Seasons
Add a dreamy, dainty feel to your bedroom decor with this butterfly-printed throw blanket. It comes in a beautiful yellow shade. And, it's on sale for over 60% off its original price!
Simple&Opulence Dot Velvet Throw Blanket
This gorgeous sage green throw blanket is velvety soft and cozy. It has over 1,100 positive reviews, one of which says, "It's soft, keeps you warm and a great new addition for my room."
