The Trendiest Affordable Throw Blankets From Amazon for Every Home Decor Aesthetic

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you ever scroll through home decor videos on Instagram and TikTok, you'll notice that everything looks perfectly curated and aesthetically pleasing. The magic of home decor is really all in the details, and sometimes, all your space is missing is just that— the details! If your space needs some extra warmth or an eye-catching detail, an excellent way to accomplish that is with the simple solution of adding a throw blanket.

Whether you're looking for the perfect throw blanket to add to your bedroom that will actually keep you warm or a trendy, visually appealing throw for your living room couch, you're at the right place. We've rounded up the best throw blankets from Amazon that are cute, cozy and affordable. From checkered sherpa throws to chunky knit blankets, there's something for every home aesthetic in this roundup.

Keep scrolling to shop some of the trendiest throw blankets that actually don't look like they're from Amazon— but are!