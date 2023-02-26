NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Accept Honor at NAACP Image Awards

Roll out the red carpet because it's time to celebrate.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards is here with the civil rights organization recognizing the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 categories spanning film, television + streaming, music, literature and podcasts.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, the award show will honor Serena Williams with the Jackie Robinson Sports Award, while Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade will receive the prestigious President's Award.

"We're thrilled to present this award to Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade who together have consistently utilized their platforms to advance social justice and raise awareness to the inequalities existing in our country," said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. "We're proud to recognize the couple's tireless humanitarian work as they continue to advocate for equality and acceptance for all."

Many awards, however, have yet to be announced. Leading the nominees in this year's motion picture categories is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which received 12 nominations.