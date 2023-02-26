NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hosted by Queen Latifah, the 2023 NAACP Image Awards will feature appearances from Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Zendaya, Janelle Monáe and more stars at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 26, 2023 1:10 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsLife/StyleCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Accept Honor at NAACP Image Awards

Roll out the red carpet because it's time to celebrate.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards is here with the civil rights organization recognizing the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 categories spanning film, television + streaming, music, literature and podcasts.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, the award show will honor Serena Williams with the Jackie Robinson Sports Award, while Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade will receive the prestigious President's Award.

"We're thrilled to present this award to Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade who together have consistently utilized their platforms to advance social justice and raise awareness to the inequalities existing in our country," said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. "We're proud to recognize the couple's tireless humanitarian work as they continue to advocate for equality and acceptance for all."

Many awards, however, have yet to be announced. Leading the nominees in this year's motion picture categories is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which received 12 nominations.

photos
Black Beauty Founders Transforming the Industry

Abbott Elementary leads the TV race with nine nominations, followed by Black-ish and The Best Man: The Final Chapters with seven nods a piece.

Before the show kicks off, plenty of stars from movies, TV and music are walking the red carpet outside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

Keep reading to see all the must-see fashion from Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson and more. And don't forget to watch the 2023 NAACP Image Awards airing at 8 p.m. on BET and across Paramount Global networks.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Viola Davis

In Christian Dior

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Serena Williams
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Kerry Washington

In Fendi

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Method Man
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dominique Thorne
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Brandee Evans
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Timothy Richardson
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Blac Chyna
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Angela Bassett

In Greta Constantine

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Tyler James Williams
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Marcus Scribner
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kenya Moore
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
William Stanford Davis
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Miles Brown
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kyla Pratt
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jabari Banks
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gail Bean
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Elise Neal
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Caleb McLaughlin
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Adjoa Andoh

Trending Stories

1

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Granted Legal Name and Gender Change

2

Blake Lively Steps Out With Ryan Reynolds After Welcoming Baby No. 4

3

Farrah Abraham Posts Video of Daughter Sophia Getting Facial Piercings

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Granted Legal Name and Gender Change

2

Blake Lively Steps Out With Ryan Reynolds After Welcoming Baby No. 4

3

Farrah Abraham Posts Video of Daughter Sophia Getting Facial Piercings

4

Perfect Match's Francesca Farago "Bawled" Over Show Rules

5

How OBX's Madelyn Cline Feels Working With Ex Chase Stokes