NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Roll out the red carpet because it's time to celebrate.
The 2023 NAACP Image Awards is here with the civil rights organization recognizing the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 categories spanning film, television + streaming, music, literature and podcasts.
Hosted by Queen Latifah, the award show will honor Serena Williams with the Jackie Robinson Sports Award, while Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade will receive the prestigious President's Award.
"We're thrilled to present this award to Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade who together have consistently utilized their platforms to advance social justice and raise awareness to the inequalities existing in our country," said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. "We're proud to recognize the couple's tireless humanitarian work as they continue to advocate for equality and acceptance for all."
Many awards, however, have yet to be announced. Leading the nominees in this year's motion picture categories is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which received 12 nominations.
Abbott Elementary leads the TV race with nine nominations, followed by Black-ish and The Best Man: The Final Chapters with seven nods a piece.
Before the show kicks off, plenty of stars from movies, TV and music are walking the red carpet outside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.
Keep reading to see all the must-see fashion from Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson and more. And don't forget to watch the 2023 NAACP Image Awards airing at 8 p.m. on BET and across Paramount Global networks.