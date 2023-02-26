SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Zendaya, Austin Butler & More

Lights, camera, fashion!

Just when you thought award season was slowing down, the 2023 SAG Awards are here with the biggest stars from movies and TV coming together to celebrate the best projects from the past year.

Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif., the live award show won't have a host for the third year in a row. But that doesn't mean the star power will be lacking.

For starters, Sally Field will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award while cast members from Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and Ozark should be prepared for a busy night thanks to multiple nominations.

The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson and Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry were previously named this year's ambassadors for the Feb. 26 event.

Event organizers also announced familiar faces like Zendaya, Jenna Ortega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Emily Blunt, Caleb McLaughlin, Ashley Park, Ariana DeBose and Paul Mescal will serve as presenters. Not bad for a Sunday night party, right?