SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2023 SAG Awards will feature appearances by Sally Field, Fran Drescher, Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt and more live from the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26.

Lights, camera, fashion!

Just when you thought award season was slowing down, the 2023 SAG Awards are here with the biggest stars from movies and TV coming together to celebrate the best projects from the past year.

Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif., the live award show won't have a host for the third year in a row. But that doesn't mean the star power will be lacking.  

For starters, Sally Field will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award while cast members from Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and Ozark should be prepared for a busy night thanks to multiple nominations

The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson and Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry were previously named this year's ambassadors for the Feb. 26 event. 

Event organizers also announced familiar faces like Zendaya, Jenna OrtegaJessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Emily BluntCaleb McLaughlinAshley Park, Ariana DeBose and Paul Mescal will serve as presenters. Not bad for a Sunday night party, right? 

Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All-Time

Before any awards are announced, however, there's one tradition that never goes out of style. Yes, the stars have to walk the red carpet.

E! News is keeping track of all the must-see fashionable looks. From designer gowns and handsome tuxedos to stunning jewelry and fabulous clutches, we have all the ensembles worth talking about below.

And make sure to watch the 2023 SAG Awards at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Netflix's YouTube page here

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Claire Foy

In Prada

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza

In Michael Kors

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Ana de Armas

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Rooney Mara

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Brendan Fraser

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Jessie Buckley

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michelle Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sheila Atim

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Emily Blunt

In Oscar de la Renta

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne

In Saint Laurent 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Julia Garner

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Austin Butler

In Gucci

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Zuhair Murad

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Sabrina Impacciatore

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Niecy Nash-Betts

In Vera Wang

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Caleb McLaughlin

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Laura Linney

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

James Marsden

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beatrice Grannò

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Ke Huy Quan

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Amanda Seyfried

In Prada

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jordan Firstman

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Zendaya

In Valentino

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sally Field

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Li Jun Li

In Fendi

