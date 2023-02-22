Amanda Seyfried Recalls How Blake Lively Almost Played Karen in Mean Girls

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Reveals "Mean Girls" Casting Secrets

Did you know Blake Lively almost had ESPN, or something?

In a Feb. 22 interview, Amanda Seyfried recalled how the Gossip Girl star auditioned for her breakthrough role of Karen Smith in the 2004 comedy film Mean Girls, while she herself initially tried out for the part of Regina George, which ultimately went to Rachel McAdams.

"I'd flown out to L.A. for the first time with my mother. It was very exciting," Seyfried told Vanity Fair. "I met Lacey Chabert for the first time and Lindsay Lohan was in the room and Blake Lively was playing Karen, and then I was Regina. I flew home and they were like...'We think you're more correct for Karen.' So I was like, 'Oh god, OK, sure.'"

Mean Girls casting director Marci Liroff previously revealed that Lively was a top pick for the movie role that Seyfried ultimately got. "We wanted Blake Lively, who hadn't done The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants yet, for Karen," she told Cosmopolitan UK in 2021. "She came down to the final tests but, at some point, some of the filmmakers said to keep looking."