Cocaine Bear Actress Kahyun Kim Wears Bear-Shaped Nipple Pasties in Risqué Red Carpet Look

Kahyun Kim only wore the bear necessities for her latest red carpet look.

The South Korean actress made a showstopping entrance at the Los Angeles premiere of Cocaine Bear on Feb. 21, wearing a head-turning outfit that left little to the imagination. Kahyun's must-see look included black and silver bedazzled nipple pasties that consisted of smirking bears with one of their ears chewed off.

She paired the attention-grabbing accessories with an equally risqué dress that featured sheer, netted material, itty-bitty crisscross straps and a non-existent neckline—which would explain the pasties. She completed her look with eye makeup gems, statement earrings and thigh-high red, patent leather boots.

The Cocaine Bear actress' boob covers weren't the only movie-themed detail of her ensemble. She also tucked a tiny plastic bag of faux cocaine into her space bun updo, she told Entertainment Tonight.