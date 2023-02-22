Cocaine Bear Actress Kahyun Kim Wears Bear-Shaped Nipple Pasties in Risqué Red Carpet Look

Kahyun Kim only wore the bear necessities for her latest red carpet look.
The South Korean actress made a showstopping entrance at the Los Angeles premiere of Cocaine Bear on Feb. 21, wearing a head-turning outfit that left little to the imagination. Kahyun's must-see look included black and silver bedazzled nipple pasties that consisted of smirking bears with one of their ears chewed off.
She paired the attention-grabbing accessories with an equally risqué dress that featured sheer, netted material, itty-bitty crisscross straps and a non-existent neckline—which would explain the pasties. She completed her look with eye makeup gems, statement earrings and thigh-high red, patent leather boots.
The Cocaine Bear actress' boob covers weren't the only movie-themed detail of her ensemble. She also tucked a tiny plastic bag of faux cocaine into her space bun updo, she told Entertainment Tonight.
Before the night ended, Kahyun gave a shout-out to her glam squad for her unforgettable style moment.
"What a dream come true," the 33-year-old captioned her Feb. 21 Instagram, "and my most amazing glam team made it happen."
And if you think Kahyun's red carpet look was bold, the movie she stars in will take you on an even wilder ride. Loosely based on a true story, Cocaine Bear captures what happens when a black bear finds a bunch of cocaine in the wilderness and goes on a violent rampage.
The film, directed by Elizabeth Banks, also stars Keri Russell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Margo Martindale and the late Ray Liotta.
"A lot of cocaine was lost," Liotta says in the trailer. "I need you to go and get it."
Cocaine Bear hits theaters Feb. 24.