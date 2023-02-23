TikTok's Everything Shower Trend Is an Easy Way to Prioritize Self-Care

Watch : Kim Kardashian Styles North West's Hair in Adorable TikTok

Need a little R&R? Let TikTok be your guide.

There's no denying the social media platform has given us efficient, energy-saving life hacks, like how to properly load the dishwasher or achieve sculpted skin with little to no effort. But its newest beauty trend—everything shower—is quite the opposite. If anything, TikTokers are encouraging people to slow down their beauty routines and soak up the self-care moments.

And if you're wondering what exactly an "everything shower" is, we're here to break it down for you.

In short, it's a weekly shower routine. Think of it as an extension of your daily showers, but with a little more extra T.L.C. The routine is typically centered around a lengthier hair and body wash—complete with deep-cleaning, body-scrubbing, hair-detoxing and hair-masking.

And the trend doesn't just take place in the shower. Many users have shared their pre-shower and post-shower practices, which also include a variety of products to help smooth and soothe their skin.