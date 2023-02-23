TikTok's Everything Shower Trend Is an Easy Way to Prioritize Self-Care

Need a little R&R? Let TikTok be your guide.
There's no denying the social media platform has given us efficient, energy-saving life hacks, like how to properly load the dishwasher or achieve sculpted skin with little to no effort. But its newest beauty trend—everything shower—is quite the opposite. If anything, TikTokers are encouraging people to slow down their beauty routines and soak up the self-care moments.
And if you're wondering what exactly an "everything shower" is, we're here to break it down for you.
In short, it's a weekly shower routine. Think of it as an extension of your daily showers, but with a little more extra T.L.C. The routine is typically centered around a lengthier hair and body wash—complete with deep-cleaning, body-scrubbing, hair-detoxing and hair-masking.
And the trend doesn't just take place in the shower. Many users have shared their pre-shower and post-shower practices, which also include a variety of products to help smooth and soothe their skin.
The everything shower can be compared to a spa day but in the comfort of your home, where you get to indulge and choose your own cocktail of treatments.
@seqele I highly recommend you do this for this everything shower routine for this new week, month, and year?? #everythingshower #shaveroutine #smellgood #showerroutine #aftershower ? Lofi Vibes - Gentle State
Of course, this trend of nurturing yourself takes some form of commitment. As TikToker @avuhhhhcado wrote in her December video, "Took a spontaneous everything shower and it lasted for OVER AN HOUR."
"I stood up after my hair routine, and my legs were shaking," she continued. "Idc tho, I am now flawless."
@soundslikegnarly the way 2x a week im the most productive yet overwhelmed #everythingshower #hairwashday #drdennisgrossskin ? original sound - soundslikegnarly
User @caseywsouthern kept it real when sharing her everything shower, noting, "Its a dreaded 'task' but I feel so much better after!"
