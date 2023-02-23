Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham Debuts Massive Tattoo Portrait of Wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham

Watch : Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham "Can't Wait" to Have Kids With Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham is the king of ink-credible gestures.

The 23-year-old, who wed Nicola Peltz-Beckham in April, revealed that he got a new tattoo in honor of his wife. The ink in question, which he showed off during an exclusive Feb. 21 interview with The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes, is a large portrait of Nicola looking over her shoulder on his upper arm in black ink.

This special art joins more than a few tattoos in honor of her on Brooklyn's body. As for when he started getting Nicola-dedicated tats? Brooklyn admitted it was early on in their love story.

"It was pretty soon after we started dating," he recalled to Erin, "and I am half covered with stuff for her. I have like over 20 dedicated to her."

While over 20 may seem like a hefty amount to some, he noted, "They're very addictive, especially when you love someone you just want to cover everywhere."