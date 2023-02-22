Paris Hilton Shares Sweet Meaning Behind the Name She and Carter Reum Chose for their Baby Boy

Watch : Paris Hilton REVEALS Her Baby Boy's Name

Paris Hilton's son's name? Loves it.

The socialite is sharing the meaning behind the moniker her and husband Carter Reum chose for their son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

"This is a name that is so special to me," Paris explained on the Feb. 22 episode of her iHeartRadio podcast This is Paris. "I've been planning my childrens' names for years and years. I knew when I was a little girl I always wanted to have a daughter one day named London. Because London is one of my favorite cities in the world. I think it's such a beautiful name. It could work for a boy or a girl."

She added, "I think it sounds cute—Paris and London."

However, it took the 42-year-old to find the right name for her son.

"I was thinking of a boy name," Paris noted of her process. "Which I've been thinking of for so long because it is hard to think of a boy name that is on that theme. I really wanted to stay with the themes of either a city or a state or a country. Something about the world."

So how exactly did the couple land on Phoenix?