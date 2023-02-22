Paris Hilton Shares Sweet Meaning Behind the Name She and Carter Reum Chose for their Baby Boy

Paris Hilton's son's name? Loves it.
The socialite is sharing the meaning behind the moniker her and husband Carter Reum chose for their son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.
"This is a name that is so special to me," Paris explained on the Feb. 22 episode of her iHeartRadio podcast This is Paris. "I've been planning my childrens' names for years and years. I knew when I was a little girl I always wanted to have a daughter one day named London. Because London is one of my favorite cities in the world. I think it's such a beautiful name. It could work for a boy or a girl."
She added, "I think it sounds cute—Paris and London."
However, it took the 42-year-old to find the right name for her son.
"I was thinking of a boy name," Paris noted of her process. "Which I've been thinking of for so long because it is hard to think of a boy name that is on that theme. I really wanted to stay with the themes of either a city or a state or a country. Something about the world."
So how exactly did the couple land on Phoenix?
"I love to travel and I love exotic names," Paris explained "I just think it's cute to all have different city names," noting that a name for a daughter came to her quickly whereas that for a son, "was really difficult."
As for the names not in consideration, the Simple Life alum stated, "Ibiza, that would just be a weird name. Vegas, I love Vegas but still I don't know. Aspen...just no. "
And as Paris revealed, the name Phoenix has long resonated with her.
"Over a decade ago I thought of this amazing name," she shared. "It's such a beautiful name, it's so unique. I love that it is not only a city but it also has other meanings that are just beautiful. I really believe that names have power and we wanted a name for our baby boy that was uniquely remarkable."
Meanwhile, the couple went down a more traditional route for their son's middle name, paying tribute to the reality star's late grandfather Barron Hilton.
"He was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much and we were so close and I miss him everyday," Paris recalled. "So I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name."
Paris and Cater—who tied the knot in November 2021 after two years together—shared the news of their son's arrival with the world on Instagram Jan. 24 with a picture of Paris's hand wrapped around Phoenix's.
She captioned the sweet introduction, "You are already loved beyond words."