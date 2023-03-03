Inside Riley Keough's Daisy Jones and The Six Makeup Transformation: From Sun-Kissed to Unhinged

Watch : Riley Keough Remembers Last Time With Lisa Marie Presley

When it comes to storytelling on the small screen, beauty plays a lead role.

Just ask Daisy Jones and The Six makeup department head Rebecca Wachtel, who brought Prime Video's '70-inspired rock 'n' roll show to life with looks that evoke the fictional band's highs and lows.

"Makeup plays a huge part," Rebecca told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It creates the visual."

For example, Daisy Jones (played by Riley Keough) undergoes the biggest transformation of the bunch as fame sucks her in and spits her out. By using certain eyeshadow shades and complexion products, Rebecca paints a picture of what the rock star is experiencing.

"She's fresh-faced, she's been in the sun, that '70s vibe," the makeup artist explained. "But then she starts to become famous and wears a bit more makeup. We do a whole range to show her transition from being unhinged and on drugs. And when she takes it really far, she's washed down and using heavy makeup, which isn't the Daisy we know from before."

As Rebecca put it, "You can tell something's not right."