The White Lotus Season 2 Nearly Starred Evan Peters as THIS Character

Is there anything Evan Peters can't do?

Well, apparently, star in season two of The White Lotus. An executive producer for the HBO series just revealed that the DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star was originally set to play Ethan, the role that eventually went to Will Sharpe.

"That part was the last part we cast in the season," David Bernad confirmed at Germany's Berlinale Series Market film event on Feb. 22, per Deadline. "Originally it was supposed to be Evan Peters, but for whatever reason—scheduling or timing—it didn't work out."

Eventually, Sharpe stepped in to play Ethan, the husband to Aubrey Plaza's Harper, who travels to Sicily for a tense vacation with Theo James and Meghann Fahy's characters.

"We were really trying to figure how to cast that part so it didn't feel like familiar casting," Bernad noted in his speech. "We were in Rome auditioning Italian actors, and I was jetlagged Googling at 4 a.m. and I came across Will Sharpe in Giri/Haji, which is a brilliant show in the U.K. I'd never seen him before and he was just incredibly talented. I looked at his other work and realized he was kind of a chameleon."