You Won't Believe the 2003 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks That Had Everyone Talking

Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of ALL TIME

Low-rise jeans and trucker hats have been shelved, but a red carpet moment never goes out of style.

The 2023 SAG Awards are only a few hours away, meaning actresses including Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Michelle Williams and Ashley Park will soon showcase a slew of must-see fashionable looks.

But before the biggest stars from movies and TV arrive at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles Feb. 26, E! News wanted to travel back in time to see what the SAG Awards looked like 20 years ago.

All the way back in 2003, the cast of Friends was once again nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and though the stars of Everybody Loves Raymond ultimately took home the trophy, fans are still cheering on Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's timeless looks from the carpet.

Jennifer opted for a navy-blue gown with keyhole cutouts in the front. As for her real-life BFF Courteney, she chose a plunging white top with a ruffled neckline for a night out on the town.