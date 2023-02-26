You Won't Believe the 2003 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks That Had Everyone Talking

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Halle Berry and Alexis Bledel were just some of the stars who showcased unforgettable red carpet looks at the 2003 SAG Awards. Join us for a trip down memory lane.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 26, 2023 8:00 AMTags
Low-rise jeans and trucker hats have been shelved, but a red carpet moment never goes out of style.

The 2023 SAG Awards are only a few hours away, meaning actresses including Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Michelle Williams and Ashley Park will soon showcase a slew of must-see fashionable looks.

But before the biggest stars from movies and TV arrive at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles Feb. 26, E! News wanted to travel back in time to see what the SAG Awards looked like 20 years ago. 

All the way back in 2003, the cast of Friends was once again nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and though the stars of Everybody Loves Raymond ultimately took home the trophy, fans are still cheering on Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's timeless looks from the carpet. 

Jennifer opted for a navy-blue gown with keyhole cutouts in the front. As for her real-life BFF Courteney, she chose a plunging white top with a ruffled neckline for a night out on the town.

As for the film side, the cast of Chicago didn't disappoint. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Queen Latifah and Renée Zellweger all came to play with bold fashion attire. Don't believe us? Just keep reading to see all the must-see moments from the 2003 SAG Awards. 

And don't forget to watch the 2023 SAG Awards, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Courteney Cox & Jennifer Aniston

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series nominee for Friends

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Renée Zellweger

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role nominee for Chicago

SGranitz/WireImage
Catherine Zeta- Jones

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role nominee for Chicago

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Debra Messing

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series nominee for Will & Grace

SGranitz/WireImage
Mya

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nominee for Chicago

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Julianne Moore

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role nominee for Far From Heaven

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Kelsey & Camille Grammer

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series nominee for Frasier 

SGranitz/WireImage
Uma Thurman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie nominee for Hysterical Blindness

SGranitz/WireImage
Halle Berry

Monster's Ball star

SGranitz/WireImage
Alexis Bledel

Gilmore Girls star

SGranitz/WireImage
Angela Bassett & Queen Latifah

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role nominee for Chicago

SGranitz/WireImage
Nia Vardalos

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nominee for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 

KMazur/WireImage
Kim Catrall & Marion Cantone

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Sex and the City

SGranitz/WireImage
Josh Brolin & Diane Lane

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role nominee for Unfaithful

SGranitz/WireImage
William H. Macy & Felicity Huffman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie nominee for Door to Door

