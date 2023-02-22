Shirtless Shawn Mendes Steps Out for Hike With Doctor Jocelyne Miranda

Shawn Mendes is treating himself to some time in nature.
The "Stitches" singer got in his workout on Feb. 22, when he hit the trails at Los Angeles' Runyon Canyon with his longtime doctor Jocelyne Miranda. For the occasion, Shawn—who recently traded his signature wavy hairstyle for a shorter buzzcut—went shirtless, opting for black hiking shorts and matching sneakers. Meanwhile, the chiropractor donned a black tank top, black leggings, white sneakers and oversized sunglasses.
Jocelyne has been working with Shawn since 2018, according to her website. In addition, her star-studded roster of current and former clients include Justin and Hailey Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Kendall Jenner and Shawn's ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello.
Their outing comes nearly seven months after Shawn canceled the remainder of his Wonder World Tour, which was initially scheduled to run until August 2023, in order to "ground myself and come back stronger" after struggling with the adjustment of being back on the road following the pandemic.
"I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe," he explained in a July 27 statement. "We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but this time I have to put my health as my first priority."
And he recently reflected on the "very difficult" time following the cancelation of his tour.
"A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way," he told The Wall Street Journal on Feb. 20. "And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."
Though the journey required "a lot of work," Shawn said that his time off provided "the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life."
He was also touched by the outpouring of support. "I'm also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding," Shawn added. "And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority."