Shirtless Shawn Mendes Steps Out for Hike With Doctor Jocelyne Miranda

And he recently reflected on the "very difficult" time following the cancelation of his tour.

"A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way," he told The Wall Street Journal on Feb. 20. "And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."

Though the journey required "a lot of work," Shawn said that his time off provided "the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life."

He was also touched by the outpouring of support. "I'm also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding," Shawn added. "And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority."