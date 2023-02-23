The Masked Singer: Find Out the '80s Pop Icon and Comedian-Turned-TV Host Who Were Sent Home

ABBA Night on The Masked Singer had us saying "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!"
The Feb. 22 episode of the celebrity singing competition paid homage to the legendary Swedish pop group—and introduced two brand new mystery contestants into the fray.
Before they could be revealed, however, Medusa—who wiped the floor with the competition on the Feb. 15 season premiere—was back for more. After it was revealed that she has a connection to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, she belted out a version of "Dancing Queen" that wowed both the panelists and studio audience alike.
After the performance, Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall emerged with a new clue. In his hands, Nick held a plane ticket to Tokyo from the year 1996.
Up next, Night Owl made her debut on the Masked Singer stage with a rendition of ABBA's "Fernando." The performance was preceded by a clue package that included a snake, Long Island iced teas, an hourglass and a claim that she helped pave the way for singers like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and even The Masked Singer's own Nicole Scherzinger.
After a clue package including a plushy monster toy, joker cards and a reference to his career in film and television, Rock Lobster took to the stage with his take on "SOS." Once his interesting, jovial performance was complete, Drag Race star Shangela emerged with Rock Lobster's final clue: a bedazzled gavel.
Following the studio audience vote, Rock Lobster was eliminated and unmasked as comedian and America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel.
With the crustacean sent packing, Medusa and Night Owl were left to compete in the Battle Royale set to, fittingly, "The Winner Takes it All."
For the second consecutive week, Medusa emerged victorious, leaving Night Owl to be revealed as '80s pop icon Debbie Gibson.
Find out if Medusa can survive another week when The Masked Singer returns for New York Week next Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox.
For the latest update on all of this season's contestants, keep scrolling.