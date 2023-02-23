The Masked Singer: Find Out the '80s Pop Icon and Comedian-Turned-TV Host Who Were Sent Home

Watch : Natasha Bedingfield on Why She Joined The Masked Singer Tour

ABBA Night on The Masked Singer had us saying "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!"

The Feb. 22 episode of the celebrity singing competition paid homage to the legendary Swedish pop group—and introduced two brand new mystery contestants into the fray.

Before they could be revealed, however, Medusa—who wiped the floor with the competition on the Feb. 15 season premiere—was back for more. After it was revealed that she has a connection to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, she belted out a version of "Dancing Queen" that wowed both the panelists and studio audience alike.

After the performance, Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall emerged with a new clue. In his hands, Nick held a plane ticket to Tokyo from the year 1996.

Up next, Night Owl made her debut on the Masked Singer stage with a rendition of ABBA's "Fernando." The performance was preceded by a clue package that included a snake, Long Island iced teas, an hourglass and a claim that she helped pave the way for singers like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and even The Masked Singer's own Nicole Scherzinger.