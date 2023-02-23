The Masked Singer: Find Out the '80s Pop Icon and Comedian-Turned-TV Host Who Were Sent Home

The Feb. 22 episode of The Masked Singer revealed Night Owl and Rock Lobster as an iconic '80s pop star and a comedian-turned-TV host, respectively. Find out their identities.

By Daniel Trainor Feb 23, 2023 2:00 AMTags
ABBA Night on The Masked Singer had us saying "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!"

The Feb. 22 episode of the celebrity singing competition paid homage to the legendary Swedish pop group—and introduced two brand new mystery contestants into the fray. 

Before they could be revealed, however, Medusa—who wiped the floor with the competition on the Feb. 15 season premiere—was back for more. After it was revealed that she has a connection to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, she belted out a version of "Dancing Queen" that wowed both the panelists and studio audience alike. 

After the performance, Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall emerged with a new clue. In his hands, Nick held a plane ticket to Tokyo from the year 1996.

Up next, Night Owl made her debut on the Masked Singer stage with a rendition of ABBA's "Fernando." The performance was preceded by a clue package that included a snake, Long Island iced teas, an hourglass and a claim that she helped pave the way for singers like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and even The Masked Singer's own Nicole Scherzinger.

photos
The Masked Singer 2022 Tour

After a clue package including a plushy monster toy, joker cards and a reference to his career in film and television, Rock Lobster took to the stage with his take on "SOS." Once his interesting, jovial performance was complete, Drag Race star Shangela emerged with Rock Lobster's final clue: a bedazzled gavel.

Following the studio audience vote, Rock Lobster was eliminated and unmasked as comedian and America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel.

With the crustacean sent packing, Medusa and Night Owl were left to compete in the Battle Royale set to, fittingly, "The Winner Takes it All."

For the second consecutive week, Medusa emerged victorious, leaving Night Owl to be revealed as '80s pop icon Debbie Gibson.

Phillip Faraone; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Find out if Medusa can survive another week when The Masked Singer returns for New York Week next Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox.

For the latest update on all of this season's contestants, keep scrolling.

Michael Becker/FOX
Gnome/Dick Van Dyke

Gnome performed Billie Holiday's "When You're Smiling" on the Feb. 15 episode, but was sadly the first celeb unmasked. He was revealed to be 97-year-old icon Dick Van Dyke.

Michael Becker/FOX
Mustang/Sara Evans

On the Feb. 15 episode, Mustang belted out Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" after a clue package that included a soap bucket, barbells, a reference to Elvis and the fact that the celeb has "almost died more times than I can count."

After falling to Medusa in the Battle Royale, Mustang was unmasked as country singer Sara Evans.

Michael Becker/FOX, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Rock Lobster/Howie Mandel

Rock Lobster debuted on the Feb. 22 episode with a performance of ABBA's "SOS." His clues included a plushy monster toy, a gavel and the knowledge that he had a history in movies and TV.

After the initial studio audience vote, Rock Lobster was unmasked as Howie Mandel.

Michael Becker/FOX, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Night Owl/Debbie Gibson

Night Owl debuted on the Feb. 22 episode with a rendition of ABBA's "Fernando." Her clue package included an hourglass, Long Island iced teas, a snake and the claim that she helped pave the way for singers like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Nicole Scherzinger.

After falling to Medusa in the Battle Royale, Night Owl was unmasked as pop star Debbie Gibson.

Michael Becker / FOX
Medusa

Medusa sang Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" on the Feb. 15 premiere episode after a clue package that included a picture of Buckingham Palace, a reference to the Super Bowl and the fact that Medusa has "been here before."

She defeated Mustang in the Battle Royale set to "Diamonds" by Rihanna.

On the Feb. 22 episode, Medusa sang ABBA's "Dancing Queen" and unveiled a new clue revealing a connection to Coldplay's Chris Martin. Plus, a bonus clue was brought to the stage after her performance courtesy of Bachelor star Nick Viall: a plane ticket to Tokyo from 1996.

Michael Becker / FOX
Polar Bear
